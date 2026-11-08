Best Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 in India: Top Picks From boAt, Realme, Vivo and More

There are quite a few wireless earbuds to choose from if your budget is around Rs. 2,000. You can find models with active noise cancellation, spatial audio and companion apps that let you tweak the sound to your liking. Some also offer useful extras such as dual-device connectivity and gaming modes. Battery life is another area where budget earbuds have come a long way, with several models claiming 40 hours or more of playback with their cases. We have picked five options from boAt, Realme, Vivo, GoBoult and OnePlus, each with something different to offer.

boAt Airdopes Prime 800D

The boAt Airdopes Prime 800D has 11mm drivers, Dolby Audio and 24-bit Spatial Audio, along with four microphones for calls. You can tweak the sound and touch controls through the boAt Hearables app, while features such as Adaptive EQ, Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity add to the mix. It also has Bluetooth 6.1, a 45ms gaming mode and boAt's Crest AI features, which include Gemini-powered conversations and real-time translation.

With the charging case, the earbuds are claimed to last up to 45 hours. A quick 10-minute charge is enough for up to four hours of playback, and the earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Key Specifications

11mm dynamic drivers

Dolby Audio, HiFi DSP Core and 24-bit Spatial Audio

Four AI-ENx microphones

Adaptive EQ and Multipoint Connectivity

Bluetooth 6.1 and 45ms low-latency mode

Up to 45 hours of claimed total playback

IPX5 water resistance

Price in India

The boAt Airdopes Prime 800D costs Rs. 1,999, while the non-AI version is priced at Rs. 1,599. Both are available in Raven Black, Royal Blue and Swedish Blue through the boAt website and other online retailers.

Realme Buds T310

The Realme Buds T310 has 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and hybrid ANC rated at up to 46dB. Each earbud also has three microphones with ENC for clearer calls. Other features include 360-degree Spatial Audio, touch controls, a 45ms low-latency gaming mode and dual-device connectivity. You can also manage the settings through the Realme Link app.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 and support SBC and AAC codecs. Realme claims up to 40 hours of total playback with ANC off, or 26 hours with it on. A 10-minute charge is said to provide up to five hours of music playback. They also carry an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

12.4mm dynamic bass drivers

Up to 46dB hybrid active noise cancellation

Three AI-backed ENC microphones per earbud

360-degree Spatial Audio

Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC and AAC codecs

Up to 40 hours of claimed total playback with ANC off

IP55 dust and splash resistance

Price in India

Priced at Rs. 1,888 on Amazon, the Realme Buds T310 is available in Agile White, Monet Purple and Vibrant Black shades.

Vivo TWS 3e

The Vivo TWS 3e uses 11mm drivers tuned by Vivo's Golden Ear Acoustics Lab and comes with DeepX 3.0 sound effects. It also has ANC with improved wind noise resistance and AI-backed noise reduction for calls. The earbuds support Google Fast Pair, hands-free Google Assistant and dual-device connectivity. You also get touch controls, wearing detection and a Find My Earphones feature. They use Bluetooth 5.3 and offer 88ms low latency when paired with compatible Vivo phones.

With the charging case, the TWS 3e is rated to last up to 42 hours without noise reduction, or 36 hours with it enabled. A 10-minute charge can add up to three hours of playback. The earbuds also carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

11mm sound unit with composite cashmere biofiber diaphragm

DeepX 3.0 sound effects

AI-backed call noise reduction and ANC

Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair

Dual-device connectivity

Up to 42 hours of claimed total playback with noise reduction off

IP54 rating for splash, water and dust resistance

Price in India

Available in Bright White and Dark Indigo finishes, the Vivo TWS 3e sells for Rs. 1,899 through Flipkart and Vivo's online store.

GoBoult Tenet

The GoBoult Tenet comes with 13mm dynamic drivers and four microphones with ENC to cut down background noise during calls. It also has a low-latency gaming mode, while the GoBoult Amp app lets users adjust the EQ, customise touch controls and change other settings. Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity are supported, so the earbuds can stay connected to two devices at once.

GoBoult claims the Tenet can last up to 75 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute charge is said to provide up to two hours of playback, and the earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The case has a flat-top design with a rubber-matte finish and LED indicators.

Key Specifications

13mm dynamic drivers

Four microphones with ENC

Ultra-low-latency gaming mode

Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity

GoBoult Amp app support

Up to 75 hours of claimed total playback

IPX5 water resistance

Price in India

The GoBoult Tenet costs Rs. 1,499 in India and is available in Midnight Blue, Neon Lime, Solar Yellow and Turbo Orange colourways through GoBoult's website and major online retailers.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus has equipped the Nord Buds 3r with 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers and OnePlus 3D Audio. You can pick from three EQ presets or fine-tune the sound using the six-band equaliser. The earbuds also have dual microphones for clearer calls, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair and support for two connected devices. There's a 47ms gaming mode, too, along with extras such as AI Translation on supported phones, Tap 2 Take and Find My Earbuds.

The charging case takes the claimed battery life to 54 hours. The earbuds themselves have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and the battery has TÜV Rheinland certification.

Key Specifications

12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers

OnePlus 3D Audio and Sound Master EQ

Dual microphones with AI-backed ENC

Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair

Dual-device connectivity and 47ms low-latency mode

AI Translation, Tap 2 Take and Find My Earbuds

Up to 54 hours of claimed total battery life

IP55 dust and water resistance for the earbuds

Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. It is available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options.