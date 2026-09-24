Caller ID platform Truecaller has now partnered with LinkedIn to let users display their professional details on calling cards. The feature is optional and lets LinkedIn users showcase their LinkedIn-verified details on the caller ID service. The integration goes deep and ties into LinkedIn's announcement of providing better verification tools on its platform. This move helps LinkedIn weed out fake profiles and accounts, making the platform more trustworthy for its users. The caller ID feature works for both verified and new LinkedIn users.

Truecaller Lets LinkedIn Users Share Professional Details on Their Calling Cards

Caller ID service Truecaller announced a partnership with professional social media network LinkedIn. The new integration lets LinkedIn users share their professional details on Truecaller's calling cards.

The feature basically allows Truecaller users to display their name and profile picture from LinkedIn. Users on LinkedIn, both existing and new, can use ‘Verified on LinkedIn' and add their workplace, organisation and job title directly to their Truecaller profile. These details will be visible to anyone calling the user, provided they have chosen to display said information. Once there, Truecaller users can also tap on the caller's LinkedIn profile, which will give them more information about the caller's professional background.

A lot of this is possible because of the new tools LinkedIn has introduced to fight fake profiles on its platform. LinkedIn will now let verified profiles vouch for and verify other verified profiles, provided they have known each other for a year. This is basically an attempt to build authenticity on LinkedIn's network.

LinkedIn company page admins will also soon be able to check and verify imposters posing as employees. This allows companies to clean up and choose who appears in their company's search results, associated with the company name. The network is also working on adding a special verification process that will let workplaces verify users claiming to be their employees on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn integration for Truecaller is quite deep. Only verified LinkedIn details will appear on the Truecaller platform. The same applies to workplace verification and so on.