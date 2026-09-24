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Truecaller Users Can Now Display LinkedIn-Verified Professional Details on Caller ID: What You Need to Know

Truecaller users can now optionally choose to display their LinkedIn details on the platform

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 September 2026 16:04 IST
Truecaller Users Can Now Display LinkedIn-Verified Professional Details on Caller ID: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller recently launched the "Frequently Blocked" badge to fight spam callers

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Highlights
  • Truecaller now lets users display their LinkedIn details on calling cards
  • The feature is completely optional
  • Company and workplace details can also be displayed on Truecaller
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Caller ID platform Truecaller has now partnered with LinkedIn to let users display their professional details on calling cards. The feature is optional and lets LinkedIn users showcase their LinkedIn-verified details on the caller ID service. The integration goes deep and ties into LinkedIn's announcement of providing better verification tools on its platform. This move helps LinkedIn weed out fake profiles and accounts, making the platform more trustworthy for its users. The caller ID feature works for both verified and new LinkedIn users.

Truecaller Lets LinkedIn Users Share Professional Details on Their Calling Cards

Caller ID service Truecaller announced a partnership with professional social media network LinkedIn. The new integration lets LinkedIn users share their professional details on Truecaller's calling cards.

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The feature basically allows Truecaller users to display their name and profile picture from LinkedIn. Users on LinkedIn, both existing and new, can use ‘Verified on LinkedIn' and add their workplace, organisation and job title directly to their Truecaller profile. These details will be visible to anyone calling the user, provided they have chosen to display said information. Once there, Truecaller users can also tap on the caller's LinkedIn profile, which will give them more information about the caller's professional background.

A lot of this is possible because of the new tools LinkedIn has introduced to fight fake profiles on its platform. LinkedIn will now let verified profiles vouch for and verify other verified profiles, provided they have known each other for a year. This is basically an attempt to build authenticity on LinkedIn's network.

LinkedIn company page admins will also soon be able to check and verify imposters posing as employees. This allows companies to clean up and choose who appears in their company's search results, associated with the company name. The network is also working on adding a special verification process that will let workplaces verify users claiming to be their employees on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn integration for Truecaller is quite deep. Only verified LinkedIn details will appear on the Truecaller platform. The same applies to workplace verification and so on.

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Further reading: TrueCaller, LinkedIn, Caller ID
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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