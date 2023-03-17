Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge

Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) will classify online platforms with more than 45 million users as gatekeepers, among other criteria.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2023 22:50 IST
Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge

Google and Apple have lobbied intensively against the Digital Markets Act

Highlights
  • The Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force in November 2022
  • The gatekeepers are companies that control data and platform access
  • Google said it was also concerned that new rules could reduce innovation

Tech giants will likely challenge a new European Union law aimed at reining in their power with the first cases in a potential wave of litigation expected by year-end, one of the EU's top judges said on Friday.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force in November, will classify online platforms with more than 45 million users as gatekeepers, among other criteria.

The gatekeepers — companies that control data and platform access — are subject to a list of do's, such as making their messaging services interoperable, and don'ts, including not favouring their products and services on their platforms.

The list of gatekeepers to which the DMA will apply is due to be announced on September 6 and will likely include Alphabet's Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

Those disagreeing with the label and requirements are likely to take their complaint to the Luxembourg-based General Court within months, its president Marc van der Woude said.

The General Court is part of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and deals with cases ranging from competition law to trade and the environment.

"Probably the end of this year, beginning of next year we might see the first cases and I don't think it will stop," he told a conference organised by the European Commission.

Some, like Google and Apple, have lobbied intensively against the DMA.

"We remain concerned that some provisions of the DMA will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users while others will prohibit us from charging for intellectual property in which we invest a great deal," it said in March 2022.

Google has echoed those sentiments, and said it was also concerned that the new rules could reduce innovation.

But van der Woude said the DMA was still evolving.

"It's a living organism, this DMA, it's under constant review, obligations will be reviewed and implementing acts. So if I might call it like this, it will be a lawyer's paradise," he said.

He said areas of dispute will likely focus on the gatekeeper designation, specifications of their obligations and during enforcement of the DMA.

A contentious area is likely to be the requirement on gatekeepers to notify their acquisitions to the Commission and whether such deals meet the threshold for regulatory scrutiny, van der Woude said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital Markets ACt, EU Tech Law, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Alphabet
Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
Explained: What Is Generative AI, the Technology Behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Related Stories

Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving New Software Update: Here's What's New
  4. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  6. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  7. Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch Launched in India at This Price
  8. Google Messages Expands Beta Testing for Delivery Indicator Feature: Report
  9. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  10. Reddit Gets Easier to Use With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT
  2. Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
  3. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  4. Huawei, ZTE Ban Would Impact Mobile Networks in Germany, Fears German Ministry
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series Tipped To Feature 1.5K Resolution Flexible Display, 120W Fast Charging
  6. YouTube Restores Donald Trump's Account Months After Meta, Twitter Lifts Suspension on Other Social Media Sites
  7. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped
  9. YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details
  10. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.