Meta AI received a significant update on Tuesday that expands both its capabilities and availability. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot which is available within WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook is being rolled out to users in more regions and is now accessible in 22 countries. The chatbot is also gaining support for new languages and will be able to both accept prompts and respond in Hindi (Devanagari script) and Hindi (Roman script). The company has also rolled out new image generation and editing capabilities with the latest update.

Meta AI Rollout Expands to More Regions

In a newsroom post, Meta announced the new features of the chatbot which are now rolling out. The company is expanding access to Meta AI within its social media apps in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the chatbot is also gaining support for multilingual capabilities and can now interact in French, German, Hindi (both Devanagari and Romanized script), Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. The social media giant added that support for more languages will be added in the future.

Meta AI Updated With New Capabilities

While the chatbot could generate images earlier, the capability is getting two new upgrades. First is a new feature dubbed Imagine Me. When users write the Imagine Me prompt, the chatbot will ask them to upload an image of them.

Users can then ask the chatbot to generate any prompt-based images of themselves. Some of the examples shared by the company include “Imagine me on a beach vacation” and “Imagine me as royalty”. Currently, this feature is rolling out in beta and will be available only in the US.

The second upgrade will allow users to make inline edits to all Meta AI-generated images. Once an image has been generated, users can write additional text prompts to edit different elements in them.

For instance, a user can generate an image of a boy eating ice cream, and then change it to cake. Making granular changes such as changing the colour of the shirt, hairstyle, and background will also be possible. Meta said that next month it will add an “Edit with AI” button that will allow users to fine-tune the images even further.

Meta is also making it easier for users to share these AI-generated images across its different apps. The company has started integrating Meta AI within the feed, stories, and comments interface of Instagram and Facebook, alongside messages on all three apps. This feature is rolling out this week to all regions where Meta AI is available in English.

On Tuesday, the social media giant also released its largest open-source AI model, Meta Llama 3.1 405B. This AI model will be available for WhatsApp and meta.ai users to use. The company says the new AI model has improved reasoning capabilities that can answer complex questions, help with mathematics homework, and write code faster with debugging support and optimisation suggestions.