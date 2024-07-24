Meta Quest 3 will soon be integrated with the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Meta AI, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The chatbot will become the mixed-reality headset's official AI assistant and will respond to verbal queries. Just like the social media apps by the company, Meta AI on Quest will also be able to look for answers to queries on the web. Additionally, it will also get computer vision-based capabilities and answer queries about the user's surroundings. Notably, Meta AI was added to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in April.

Meta AI Comes to Quest 3

In a blog post, the company announced that Meta AI will be rolled out to Quest 3 starting next month. The AI assistant will be available in English in the US and Canada for now. The integration will arrive as part of the Meta Horizon OS. With this update, users will get a hands-free experience of the AI chatbot.

The Meta Quest 3 will also get Meta AI vision capabilities. This feature uses the mixed-reality headset's passthrough to see and process the user's surroundings and can then answer queries related to them. For instance, the user can ask the AI to identify a flower or a famous landmark in front of them.

Besides this, the user can also ask more complex questions such as holding a t-shirt in front of the headset and asking what would complete the outfit. The company said Meta AI vision will be rolled out in experimental mode next month. Notably, the AI assistant can only recognise physical objects seen through passthrough. It cannot detect virtual objects.

While the company only mentioned Quest 3, the feature may also be available for Quest Pro since it also has passthrough capabilities. But it cannot be said for sure until Meta officially announces the support. Quest 2 will not be getting the vision feature, but the Meta AI assistant will be available on it.

Notably, Quest is not the first wearable by the company to get the hands-free Meta AI integration. In April, the company added Meta AI with vision capabilities to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in select markets.