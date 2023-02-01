Technology News

Netflix Explains How It Will Prevent Account Password Sharing

Netflix claims that users sharing their Netflix accounts reduces the company's revenue.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 February 2023 16:40 IST
Netflix Explains How It Will Prevent Account Password Sharing

Photo Credit: Unsplash

A Netflix account will now be shared by people in a single household

Highlights
  • Netflix announced its intent to crack down on password sharing last year
  • The changes were tested in some Central and South American countries
  • They intend to implement the changes by March this year

Netflix announced that it will begin cracking down on password sharing in the first quarter of this year. The OTT company released its quarterly earnings last week. The modification was being tested in a few countries since the streaming giant claimed that users sharing their Netflix accounts reduces the company's revenue. The company expressed its intent to crack down on password sharing last year. Netflix has now specified how it intends to help deter users from sharing their account passwords.

According to a post on the Netflix FAQ page, a single Netflix account will now only be accessible by people living in a single household and people who do not live in the same address as the primary account holder “will need to use their own account to watch Netflix.”

Password sharing with users outside the subscriber's household will be increasingly complicated, and it is likely that an additional amount will be charged to share a single account across different locations.

If a new device associated with the primary account is in a separate location, Netflix will demand a temporary 4-digit verification code that needs to be entered within 15 minutes of requesting access. Access to the device in another location will be granted consecutively for seven days.

According to the company, users who travel with their main device will have no trouble accessing Netflix in other locations. To ensure smooth Netflix access, a user must connect to Wi-Fi from their primary location at least once every 31 days.

Netflix added a new feature last year called "Profile Transfer" to crack down on the account password-sharing phenomena. The feature enables users who are presently sharing an account to maintain personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings when they create their own Netflix account.

Each plan specifies how many devices can access Netflix simultaneously and as long as they are owned by members of the same household, it will not affect your viewing experience. Netflix added that they verify devices in a household by tracking “IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account.”

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix password sharing, Netflix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Twitter Makes First Interest Payment to Banks on Elon Musk’s $13 Billion Buyout Loan
‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s 2023 Budget Explained by Insiders
Featured video of the day
Comparison: iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T

Related Stories

Netflix Explains How It Will Prevent Account Password Sharing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  3. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  4. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Poco Has Revealed Key Specifications, AnTuTu Score for Poco X5 Pro 5G
  7. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  8. Here's What the Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earphones Might Look Like
  9. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details
  2. Budget 2023: TVs Made in India to Get Cheaper by Up to Rs. 3,000 After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  3. PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai
  4. Budget 2023: Fully Imported Cars, Including EVs, to Cost More After 10 Percent Customs Duty Hike
  5. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s 2023 Budget Explained by Insiders
  6. Google Chrome Is Working on Ability to Translate Text Within Images: Report
  7. Netflix Explains How It Will Prevent Account Password Sharing
  8. Twitter Makes First Interest Payment to Banks on Elon Musk’s $13 Billion Buyout Loan
  9. US, India's ICET Partnership to Focus on Semiconductors, AI and More to Help Compete Against China
  10. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery, 4GB of RAM Tipped to Launch in India on February 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.