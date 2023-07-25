Technology News

Netflix Launches Personalised ‘My Netflix’ Hub Tab for Downloads, Reminders, More

The shortcut only consists of shows and films you have manually showed interest in — through actions such as downloads or giving a thumbs up.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 July 2023 11:08 IST
Netflix Launches Personalised ‘My Netflix’ Hub Tab for Downloads, Reminders, More

Photo Credit: Netflix

The ‘My Netflix’ tab is available now on iOS

Highlights
  • My Netflix is out now on iOS, releases on Android in early August
  • The My Netflix tab replaces the existing Downloads tab
  • 51 percent of Indians willing to pay small fee for account sharing

Netflix has launched a new personalised tab called ‘My Netflix' to help mobile users quickly find and stream titles they previously interacted with. Dubbed a ‘one-stop shop tailored to you', the feature acts as a shortcut or a dedicated space composed of any downloads, web series, or films that you gave a thumbs up to, things saved to My List, and reminders of any show you stopped watching midway. The idea is to make browsing through the app easier, only showing stuff you have manually showed interest in, rather than bombarding you with related suggestions. The My Netflix tab is now live on Apple iOS devices, and will roll out on Android in early August.

The My Netflix tab replaces the current Downloads tab, in an attempt to reduce the amount of time needed to browse through the streaming giant's algorithmically driven content suggestions. Users can still visit the Home tab and other sections as usual if they were looking for something new, though I'm worried this could adversely affect the My Netflix section. The official blog post from Netflix mentions that any 'trailers you've watched' would also appear in the new tab. By default, Netflix has preview trailers enabled for its entire catalogue, which auto-plays when you linger on its page for a couple of seconds. My concern is whether those seconds are enough to be considered as quantifiable watch time, and if yes, would that be enough to render this new feature slightly useless.

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you'll see on the My Netflix tab,” Netflix said in its blog. The streaming giant has always strived to make its service easier to use, which in turn would help with an increased subscriber count — such as being able to speed up content on certain devices.

Some of its recent steps, however, have been controversial, as the company placed restrictions on account and password sharing in several countries in May, followed by India just last week. Netflix states that an account is only meant for use by one household, with members outside it being asked to transfer their profile to a new subscription.

The days of splitting Netflix bills between friends or relatives are now over, as the company will now ask for verification codes every 31 days and track IP addresses to log out secondary account holders from Netflix. Users in India also won't be able to avail the ‘extra member' option, which lets the primary account holder add up to one additional user to their account at a slightly higher monthly subscription price. A press release from data analytics firm YouGov suggests that half of urban Indians (51 percent) are willing to pay an extra fee — lesser than a standard Netflix subscription — to be able to share their account with friends or family residing elsewhere. Existing Netflix subscribers also share the sentiment, with 61 percent preferring an add-on option to a fresh subscription.

The stats also show that a ‘majority of Indians' are open to subscribing to streaming platforms on a short-term daily or weekly basis, which makes perfect sense to binge-watch a show or a platform-exclusive movie release, without having to pay for the entire month when you know you don't need it. Earlier this week, Netflix reported its Q2 earnings, revealing that it climbed by nearly 6 million new subscriptions for a total of 238 million subscribers, amidst the whole password crackdown drama.

The My Netflix tab is out now on iOS and starts rolling out on Android in early August.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netflix, my netflix, my netflix hub, netflix mobile, my netflix features, my netflix shortcut, ios, android, netflix india, netflix password sharing, netflix password sharing crackdown, netflix restrictions, netflix account sharing
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: All Details

Related Stories

Netflix Launches Personalised ‘My Netflix’ Hub Tab for Downloads, Reminders, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  2. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  4. iOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 Updates Released: Why You Should Update Today
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. OnePlus Open Could Have the Same Form Factor as This Foldable Oppo Phone
  7. Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  8. Oppo K11 5G Key Specifications Confirmed, Will Be Powered by This Chipset
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  10. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Clarifies That It Won’t Delete Inactive Accounts With Purchased Games
  2. Toronto International Film Festival Unveils Packed Lineup Despite Actors' Strike
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds With Dynamic Driver X, QN2e Active Noise Cancellation Chip, Launched: Details
  4. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Clings to $29,000, DOGE Up After Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter as X
  5. iOS 16.6, macOS 13.5 and watchOS 9.6 Rolled Out by Apple With Fixes for Actively Exploited Security Flaws
  6. Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao Plan to Seek Dismissal of CFTC Complaint Over Alleged Regulatory Violations
  7. Netflix Launches Personalised ‘My Netflix’ Hub Tab for Downloads, Reminders, More
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal to Face Full-Scale EU Antitrust Probe After Preliminary Review
  10. Apple Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit by UK App Developers over App Store Fees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.