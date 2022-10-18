Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know

Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know

Netflix's rollout of the Profile Transfer feature comes months ahead of the company's plans to crack down on password sharing.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 18:13 IST
Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know

The feature will be available to all Netflix users globally starting today

Highlights
  • Netflix Profile Transfer tool will let users retain their settings
  • The tool will be available globally starting today
  • Netflix previously tried to charge some users sharing passwords

Netflix on Tuesday announced that users will be able to transfer profiles when they wish to transfer them from an existing account to a new one, starting today. The move comes after the company's recent financial woes triggered a loss of subscribers for the first time in over a decade. Netflix had also recently started charging users for accessing their accounts on devices outside of a single home address. The proposed additional fee, was reportedly perceived as an attempt to monetise the common practice of sharing passwords. The company had also announced a shift in strategy, that saw the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform introducing an aggressive ad-based revenue generation model.

Netflix made the announcement of the 'Profile Transfer' feature on its blog. "Throughout life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same," Netflix Product Manager, Product Innovation Timi Kosztin wrote in the post. The OTT platform, however, shied away from stating that it intends to minimise password sharing on its platform through the launch of its latest feature.

The 'Profile Transfer' feature would allow users who are currently sharing an account to keep personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own Netflix account. However, the feature does not allow for such a transfer between two existing accounts and would instead require the user wishing to break away while retaining the settings to create a new account, according to a report by XDA.

Users wishing to use the 'Profile Transfer' feature can head into the profile settings section, and navigate to the Transfer Profile option, and then follow the instructions.

The feature will be available to all Netflix users globally starting today, according to the company.

The OTT platform had also recently announced that it will be launching an Ads Plan subscription option for users in November for users from 12 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

The Basic with Ads plan from Netflix will cost $6.99 (roughly Rs. 570) in the US, and is scheduled to launch on November 3 in the country. Meanwhile, users in Canada and Mexico will receive the new plan on November 1. Netflix is yet to announced any new ad-supported plans for India.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, OTT
Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Set to Launch 'A Hard Working Man' NFT Collection as Tribute to Hard Working Americans
First Generation iPhone Sells for Way More Than Latest iPhone 14 Pro at Auction

Related Stories

Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.