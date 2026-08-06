Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally getting a new look later this month, over a year after the game's second trailer was released. Rockstar Games has announced that an extended look at the hotly anticipated title is coming August 27. Notably, the showcase, which will likely include the first look at GTA 6 gameplay, will premiere on streaming giant Netflix, Rockstar confirmed Thursday.

The speculation around a new GTA 6 trailer intensified this week ahead of Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on Friday, August 7. Some industry insiders claimed recently that Rockstar was gearing up to show more of the open world crime title in August. Those claims have turned out to be accurate.

GTA 6 Extended Look Sets Netflix Premiere

Rockstar Games announced on its social media channels Thursday that it would premiere an “extended look” at Grand Theft Auto 6 on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm ET (August 28 at 12.30am IST in India).

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will also launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI site at 9 p.m. ET on August 27. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 6, 2026

On Netflix, a dedicated page for Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look is now live with the following description: “Coming August 27: See an extended look at "Grand Theft Auto VI", the next evolution in the groundbreaking "Grand Theft Auto" series.”

Rockstar and Netflix have not shared the runtime for the extended GTA 6 showcase yet. Expect a detailed and lengthy presentation that dives into story, characters, gameplay aspects, setting, and more. No other details about the GTA 6 Netflix premiere are available.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will also launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website six hours later at 9 pm ET (6.30am IST on August 28) on the same day, the developer confirmed in its post.

The official GTA 6 website, too, has been updated with the news of the Netflix premiere. The website now also includes a new GTA 6 artwork of protagonists Lucia and Jason involved in a robbery.

The GTA 6 Netflix event is likely to break streaming records after the extended wait for a new trailer for the game. Rockstar was set to begin its marketing campaign for the game this summer. That campaign likely begins with the Netflix premiere.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders went live on PlayStation Store and Xbox Store in late June, but no gameplay previews from the title have been shared yet. Fan speculation pointed to a new trailer coming sometime this week in time for Take-Two's first-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call, which will take place Friday, August 7.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.