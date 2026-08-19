Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to have suffered a major leak days before its upcoming extended look showcase on Netflix. Clips of gameplay that seem to be from the open world crime title are being widely circulated on social media. Various GTA 6 gameplay captures, that appear to be legitimate, show Jason, one of the two protagonists of the game, driving, engaged in combat, and other activities.

A group called Cyberleek took responsibility for the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay leak and said that it had targeted Rockstar Games and Take-Two over the lack of physical disc version of the game and the publisher's approach towards single-player DLC and content.

The group posted leaked footage from GTA 6 on X and warned that more leaks were coming. Original posts with the leaked footage have since been taken down for copyright infringement. The videos, however, have been reposted and shared by several other users online. The original source of the leaked GTA 6 gameplay clips remains unclear.

Group Blames All-Digital Release for Leaks

On its website, Cyberleek claimed the practice of digital pre-orders and GTA 6 not getting a disc release were the reasons behind the leak. Additionally, the group also mentioned “fake single-player DLC” that locks single-player content “already on the disc” behind a costlier edition of the game.

Finally, Cyberleek mentioned preservation of single-player game content through offline fallback states, so that if a publisher takes game servers offline, players can still access single-player content.

The group threatened publishers who fail to fulfil the three criteria — “commandments” — with their game releases and said it would it target other companies that stray from its list of demands.

“If CYBERLEEK can reach Rockstar, no one is safe. This is a message to all big corpo: behave, or be the next target,” the group said on its website.

Rockstar and Take-Two have not yet commented on the leaks.

One of the leaked GTA 6 clips show Jason driving around in his car

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Leaked Gameplay Clips

One of the leaked GTA 6 gameplay clips shows Jason driving around in traffic in a pickup truck and bumping into other vehicles. He then gets into an altercation with another driver and beats him up with a wrench. Another clip shows him spending time at his safehouse and playing basketball in the yard next to his home. The gameplay footage seems to confirm that a basketball minigame will be present in GTA 6.

Aside from these two GTA 6 leaked gameplay videos, social media is full of AI-generated footage ciculating as leaked gameplay.

This is not the first major leak to hit Grand Theft Auto 6. Gameplay footage from the long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5 was leaked in 2022, before Rockstar officially revealed the game. That leak, which featured a trove of gameplay footage and other details, including the presence of dual protagonists and the game's Vice City setting.

Then, the first trailer of the game was leaked hours before it was officially set to debut in December 2023. Rockstar ended up posting the official GTA 6 trailer ahead of schedule due to the leak.

The latest gameplay leak arrives days before GTA 6's upcoming extended look on Netflix. Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on August 27, where Rockstar is expected to finally show in-depth gameplay and story details for the title.