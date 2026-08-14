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Leak Suggests Grand Theft Auto 6's Extended Look on Netflix Could Have 3 Episodes

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on August 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 August 2026 18:35 IST
Leak Suggests Grand Theft Auto 6's Extended Look on Netflix Could Have 3 Episodes

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6's extended look will debut on YouTube six hours after Netflix premiere

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Highlights
  • GTA 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19
  • Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will be available on Netflix first
  • Rockstar Games has not shared details about the extended trailer
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Rockstar Games has stayed secretive about the upcoming extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6 on Netflix. The studio and the streamer have not revealed details about the runtime and the contents of the show. But an alleged regional Netflix page listing for Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look has reportedly hinted at the format and length of the program. GTA 6's extended look on Netflix could be split across three lengthy episodes, according to page, which has since been updated to remove the reference. 

A Reddit user spotted episode listing on the Netflix Portugal page for Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look. The page allegedly showed episode placeholders for the GTA 6 premiere. The page has since been reportedly updated and references to episodes have been removed, but the Reddit user's screenshot, as spotted by GameRant, showed three episodes, with respective runtimes of 23 minutes and 37 seconds, 24 minutes and 41 seconds, and 18 minutes and 29 seconds.

If the leak were to be accurate, GTA 6's extended look could follow an episodic structure — much like a Netflix series — with a total runtime of over an hour, meaning that Rockstar Games could be gearing up to show in-depth footage exploring gameplay, story, and more, or perhaps even a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the game.

However, hour-long gameplay showcases are extremely rare. The episode listing could have been a site bug on Netflix Portugal. And the authenticity of the image shared by the Reddit user has not been verified yet.

GTA 6: An Extended Look Arrives on Netflix August 27

Rockstar and Netflix have not revealed any details about the extended look showcase yet. The description on the Netflix page for Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look reads: “See the premiere of an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next evolution in the groundbreaking "Grand Theft Auto" series, on August 27.” Netflix users can set up a reminder for when the show goes live on the streaming service.

Last week, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said that GTA 6's extended look on Netflix would be “really worth watching.”

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look reads will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 27 at 3pm ET (August 28 at 12.30am IST in India). The show will be available to all users six hours later on Rockstar's YouTube channel. GTA 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 An Extended Look, GTA 6 Netflix, Netflix, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6 Netflix Premiere, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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