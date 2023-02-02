Netflix Spatial Audio is expanding to over 700 titles, the streaming service has announced. The company introduced support for spatial audio on select devices last July, for a few movies and TV shows from its originals list. The feature is enabled automatically on supported titles and these titles are denoted with a distinct icon. Spatial audio limited to subscribers of Netflix's Premium plan. The streaming giant has also added support for more download devices for subscribers who have signed up for the Premium plan.

Netflix's spatial audio feature is supported on Apple devices and AirPods, using Apple's own spatial audio feature, as well as 5.1 channel surround sound speakers and soundbars that are Dolby Atmos compatible.

Users can search for a list of spatial audio compatible titles by simply looking for the icons displaying surround sound labels 5.1 or Atmos next to the title's description. Netflix also shared that Spatial audio is enabled automatically for a compatible TV show or movie using stereo audio. Meanwhile, unsupported titles will use standard stereo audio.

The company has also listed compatible devices that support spatial audio effects. It includes iPhone 7 and later using iOS 15.1 or above, iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or above, and Apple TV 4K and later with tvOS 15 or more. The spatial audio improves the stereo audio without using surround sound speakers or home theatre equipment

Netflix's Premium plan is priced at Rs. 649 per month in India. It allows 4 supported devices to watch content at the same time along with unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games in ultra-HD mode, downloading on 6 supported devices at a time, and support for spatial audio on select titles.

