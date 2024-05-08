iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was launched in India a few months ago, appears to be getting a successor at least in the Chinese market. Tagged as the Neo 9s Pro, the phone has appeared in some past leaks but now there's more information about this upcoming phone. Turns out, the phone could be available in two models with the first phone being named the iQoo Neo 9s Pro and the second could be called the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. Thanks to a recent MediaTek Developer's conference more details about these two smartphone models have now been leaked.

The information comes via a number of posts on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by known tipster Digital Chat Station. For starters the Neo 9s Pro series, going by the current leaks, is said to consist two models – the Neo 9s Pro and Neo 9s Pro+. According to a post by the tipster, who also leaked a number of images of the phone, the iQoo Neo 9s Pro will have a taller display with a narrower overall form factor. Also pointed out here is that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro will get the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC that offers a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. The specs of iQoo Neo 9s Pro are also said to be very similar to that of the Vivo X100s which has appeared in several leaks recently.

Meanwhile, in another post, the tipster mentions that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro will have a 6.78-inch 1.5K display (2800 x 1260 pixels). It is tipped to offer 120W fast charging, and two 50-megapixel rear facing cameras.

Lastly, the tipster also suggests in another post that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is currently available in a handful of premium devices in India, including the iQoo 12 which was launched late last year in India.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was launched in India back in February this year is a mid-range phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and two rear-facing cameras. The primary camera has a 50-megapixel sensor while the ultrawide camera gets an 8-megapixel sensor. A 16-megapixel camera is in charge of selfies. The phone has a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging and also offers an IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

