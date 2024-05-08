Technology News

iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimesnity 9300+ SoC, 120W Wired Charging

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is said to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2024 15:29 IST
iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimesnity 9300+ SoC, 120W Wired Charging

iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9s Pro will succeed the currently available Neo 9 Pro
  • The iQoo Neo 9s Pro is said to arrive in two models
  • iQoo's Neo 9s Pro series appears very similar to the Neo 9 Pro
iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was launched in India a few months ago, appears to be getting a successor at least in the Chinese market. Tagged as the Neo 9s Pro, the phone has appeared in some past leaks but now there's more information about this upcoming phone. Turns out, the phone could be available in two models with the first phone being named the iQoo Neo 9s Pro and the second could be called the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. Thanks to a recent MediaTek Developer's conference more details about these two smartphone models have now been leaked.

The information comes via a number of posts on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by known tipster Digital Chat Station. For starters the Neo 9s Pro series, going by the current leaks, is said to consist two models – the Neo 9s Pro and Neo 9s Pro+. According to a post by the tipster, who also leaked a number of images of the phone, the iQoo Neo 9s Pro will have a taller display with a narrower overall form factor. Also pointed out here is that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro will get the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC that offers a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. The specs of iQoo Neo 9s Pro are also said to be very similar to that of the Vivo X100s which has appeared in several leaks recently.

Meanwhile, in another post, the tipster mentions that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro will have a 6.78-inch 1.5K display (2800 x 1260 pixels). It is tipped to offer 120W fast charging, and two 50-megapixel rear facing cameras.

Lastly, the tipster also suggests in another post that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is currently available in a handful of premium devices in India, including the iQoo 12 which was launched late last year in India.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was launched in India back in February this year is a mid-range phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and two rear-facing cameras. The primary camera has a 50-megapixel sensor while the ultrawide camera gets an 8-megapixel sensor. A 16-megapixel camera is in charge of selfies. The phone has a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging and also offers an IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 9s Pro, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Specifications, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Processor, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Plus Processor, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Display, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Battery, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Charging, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
German Bank Set to Tokenise Bonds, Drive Blockchain Adoption: Details

