iPad Air (2024) was launched by Apple in India and global markets on Tuesday at its 'Let Loose' event. The sixth generation iPad Air model will be available in 10.9-inch and 13-inch display variants — a first for the iPad Air lineup. While previous reports suggested that the larger iPad Air would sport a Mini-LED screen, both variants unveiled by Apple are equipped with a Liquid Retina (LCD) screen. The iPad Air (2024) is powered by Apple's octa-core M2 chip.

iPad Air (2024) price in India, availability

iPad Air (2024) price in India begins at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage. You can also purchase it in Wi-Fi + Cellular variant that is priced at Rs. 79,990. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the 13.9-inch iPad Air model are priced at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. A 256GB storage option will also be available for both variants, according to Apple.

The newly announced iPad Air (2024) is available in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options and will be available for sale in global markets — including India — starting on May 15. It has a starting price of $599 and $799 for standard and larger display sizes, respectively, in the US.

For comparison, the iPad Air (5th generation) was launched in India in 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 54,900 for the base model with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

iPad Air (2024) specifications

Apple has equipped the iPad Air (2024) with its M2 chip, an octa-core processor that also features Apple's Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks. The company claims that the new iPad Air offers up to 15 percent improved CPU performance and 25 percent GPU performance than its predecessor — Apple says it is 50 percent faster than the M1 chip on the previous model. The device runs on iPadOS 17 out-of-the-box.

The new iPad Air sports a 11-inch Liquid Retina (LCD) screen with the same 2,360x1,640 pixels resolution that arrived on Apple's 5th generation iPad Air model. This year, the iPad Air will also be available in a 13-inch display option with a 2,732x2,048 pixels resolution. The displays have a 264ppi pixel density, offer True Tone support and P3 colour gamut coverage, and have a peak brightness of 500 nits.

You get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle forward-facing camera on the iPad Air (2024) for selfies and video calls — it's now landscape oriented for landscape video calls. For supported apps such as FaceTime, the device also supports Apple's Center Stage technology that automatically adjusts the camera angle as you move. On the back, it has a 12-megapixel wide angle camera with auto image stabilisation and Smart HDR 4 support. It supports recording videos at up to 4K resolution and up to 60fps, or slow-motion videos at up to 1080p at up to 240fps.

Apple's new iPad Air model offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, while the Cellular models also let you connect to 5G networks and offer GPS/GNSS support. There's a USB Type-C port for charging (at 20W) and data transfers, and the company has equipped the device with a Touch ID sensor on the power button for biometric authentication.



