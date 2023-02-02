Technology News

Samsung to Collaborate With Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Meta on a New XR Headset: Report

Apple will reportedly release its own XR headset this year, and this could be Samsung's way of keeping up.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2023 12:48 IST
Samsung to Collaborate With Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Meta on a New XR Headset: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 lineups at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1

Highlights
  • Plans to enter AR/VR headset space was revealed at Galaxy Unpacked 2023
  • Samsung's XR headset will run on a specialised Qualcomm chip
  • Device will run on Android's latest Wear OS

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at a Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event that took place in Barcelona on Wednesday. At the event, the South Korean conglomerate also revealed that the company was collaborating with Google and Qualcomm to develop a new extended reality (XR) headset. The company, however, shied away from revealing the name of the XR headset in the works but promised onlookers that the device will be arriving in the market soon.

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung confirmed its plans for an upcoming XR headset that will be powered by a specialised chipset from Qualcomm. Meanwhile, the company also revealed that the XR headset will run on Google's latest Wear OS version, designed and developed with a focus on wearables, that would suit Samsung's vision for the XR headset.

Interestingly, a report by The Washington Post reveals that the South Korean conglomerate's extended reality venture will also include a service partnership with Meta and Microsoft, which truly makes this a coming together of big tech on a single mission. Google and Qualcomm also confirmed their partnership with Samsung on the XR headset, according to the report.

In the report, TM Roh, president and head of Samsung's mobile experience business, claims that they will take a cautious approach while entering into the mixed reality space as they do not want to make the same mistakes as many other players, who seem to have gotten on to the bus too soon, have.

"There have been many attempts by other companies so far, but not as successful as had been hoped because perhaps the ecosystem was not as ready as it should have been,” the report quotes Roh.

Samsung had backed away from building reality headsets since 2018, with its revised version of the 107 Odyssey headset meant for Windows PCs being the last one.

Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly gearing up to unveil its first XR headset, dubbed the Reality Pro, this year. The Reality Pro is expected to come with fancy features such as hand and eye movement tracking, immersive visuals, and advanced AR/VR videoconferencing capabilities.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung XR headset, Google, Android, WearOS, Qualcomm, Meta, Microsoft
ChatGPT Plus Paid Subscription Plan Announced: The Promises, Pitfalls and Panic
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

Samsung to Collaborate With Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Meta on a New XR Headset: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  3. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  5. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  6. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. ChatGPT: How OpenAI's Chatbot Offers Promises, Pitfalls and Panic
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
  10. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Expands Spatial Audio Support to Over 700 Titles for Premium Subscribers
  2. Samsung to Collaborate With Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Meta on a New XR Headset: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Features Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All You Need to Know
  4. ChatGPT Plus Paid Subscription Plan Announced: The Promises, Pitfalls and Panic
  5. Elon Musk Had 'Handshake Deal' for Tesla Takeover Before Posting 2018 Tweets, Former Aide Says
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details
  7. Bitcoin, ETH Rally With Profits, Majority Cryptocurrencies Tail Along
  8. Microsoft Rolls Out ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium, Service Starts at $7 a Month
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cases Launched in Multiple Colour Options: All Details
  10. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plus, a Pilot Subscription Plan, at $20 per Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.