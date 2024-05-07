Technology News
iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Screen, M4 Chipset Launched in India Alongside Apple Pencil Pro

Apple's latest iPad Pro model is the first device from the company to be powered by its new M4 chip.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2024 19:59 IST
iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Screen, M4 Chipset Launched in India Alongside Apple Pencil Pro

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Pro (2024) is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options

Highlights
  • iPad Pro (2024) is equipped with the company's new M4 chip
  • The company also unveiled the new Apple Pencil Pro on Tuesday
  • The iPad Pro (2024) sports a new 'Tandem OLED' screen
Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPad Pro (2024) as the company's latest flagship tablet. The latest iPad Pro is equipped with a 'Tandem OLED' screen — a first for the company, as the previous-generation 'Pro' model arrived two years ago with Mini-LED technology. The iPad Pro (2024) is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options, with slimmer bezels than the company's 2022 model. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip, offers up to 2TB of storage and runs on iPadOS 17 out-of-the-box. The company also announced the launch of the Apple Pencil Pro and a new Magic Keyboard that work with the new iPad Pro at its Let Loose launch event.

iPad Pro (2024) price in India, availability

iPad Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with a 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 1,19,900. Meanwhile, the 13-inch model of the iPad Pro (2024) is priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively.

Apple says that the new iPad Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. Pricing for the 11-inch models is set at Rs. 99,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,19,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB), and Rs. 1,99,900 (2TB). Meanwhile, the 13-inch iPad Pro pricing is as follows: Rs.1,29,900 (256GB), - Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,89,900 (1TB), Rs. 2,29,900 (2TB).

The newly announced Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11,900 while the new Magic Keyboard is priced at Rs. 29,900 (11-inch) and Rs. 33,900 (13-inch), according to Apple. 

In the US, the iPad Pro (2024) lineup starts at $999 and 1,299 and pre-orders for the device begin today. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129.

Back in 2022, Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes and pricing started at Rs. 81,900 and 1,12,900, respectively. 

iPad Pro (2024) specifications

This year, Apple has equipped the iPad Pro (2024) with its latest 10-core M4 chip, making it the most powerful tablet launched by the company to date — even the company's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models run on its M3 chips. The company says that the M4 chip delivers the same performance as the M2 chip used in the iPad Pro (2022) model, while using only half the power. Apple also says that the Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks has been improved on the latest iPad Pro model.

apple pencil pro apple pencil pro

Apple Pencil Pro comes with support for pressure sensitivity and Find My support
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The iPad Pro (2024) models feature 11-inch and 13-inch displays. Both models sport Apple's new Tandem OLED screens with a 120Hz (ProMotion) refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, True Tone support, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage. Apple says these new Ultra Retina XDR displays have an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 30Hz and 120Hz. Customers will also have an option to choose a Nano-texture display glass option on the 1TB and 2TB iPad Pro (2024) models

It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle TrueDepth camera on the front — with a landscape orientation like the iPad Air (2024), with support for Center Stage. On the back, the iPad Pro has a 12-megapixel primary camera, as well as a LiDAR scanner. The rear camera supports ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30fpsamd slow motion video recording at 1080p at up to 240fps.

Connectivity options on the iPad Pro (2024) models include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port for charging (at 20W) with Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 support. In the US, the new iPad Pro will support both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G connectivity, while the device will offer support for Sub-6 5G networks in other regions. It is equipped with support for Face ID for biometric authentication. The iPad Pro (2024) measures 249.7x177.5x5.3mm (11-inch) and 281.6x215.5x55.1mm (13-inch) and weighs up to 4466g (11 inch) and up to 582g (13 inch). 

The new Apple Pencil Pro features a new sensor in the stylus' barrel that adds support for 'squeeze' gestures to bring up a tool palette. It is also equipped with a haptic engine for confirmation when certain gestures are used. You can also 'roll' the Apple Pencil Pro thanks to a new gyroscope, to change the orientation of shaped tools. Apple says the new accessory also comes with support for Find My network. 

iPad Pro 2024, iPad Pro 2024 price in India, iPad Pro 2024 specifications, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Venture Lands Under Legal Scanner: Details

