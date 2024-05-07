Google's Pixel 7a sure turned out to be an impressive affordable option from Google when it launched last year. It brought a ton of new hardware features that were previously missing in its A-series of devices. Ahead of Google's software announcements scheduled to take place on May 14, 2024, the company has now announced its successor to the Pixel 7a called the Pixel 8a. The Google Pixel 8a gets a refreshed design, the Tensor G3 SoC, and also brings along all of its AI smarts previously reserved for the premium Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a price in India, availability

Google's Pixel 8a will be available in both 128GB and 256GB storage options globally. The brand continues to stick to 8GB of RAM for both of these storage variants. Google is also bringing both of these variants to India with the 128GB variant priced at Rs. 52,999 and the 256GB version priced at Rs. 59,999. The handset will be available in all four -- Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain -- colourways as well. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart now with sales beginning at 6:30AM on May 14. Google is also offering bank offers of Rs. 4,000 and 12 month no-cost EMI on select bank cards. Those who pre-order the Pixel 8a can also purchase the Pixel Buds A-series at just Rs. 999.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The Google Pixel 8a offers a refreshed design made out of glass (screen), polycarbonate (rear panels) and aluminium (frame). Its design, which now appears very similar to its newer Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, maintains its IP67 certification from the Pixel 7a as well. The handset measures 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

The newer and more rounded design has a flat 6.1-inch Super Actua display, which the brand claims is the first A-series device to sport one. However, this OLED panel now refreshes at 120Hz versus the 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7a. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 just like the previous model.

Like last year, Google has upgraded the Pixel 8a's SoC to the latest Tensor G3 (along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor) and it brings along a ton of features which were previously not possible on the A-series because of the Tensor G2. From Circle to search, to AI image editing (Magic Editor), Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and more. The phone offers 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Google Pixel 8a pictured in one of its new colourways, Aloe

Photo Credit: Google

Communication standards include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and support for the usual GPS navigation systems. The phone only offers space for one physical SIM card along with one virtual eSIM. The handset can be secured using its in-display fingerprint reader or face unlock.

The phone is backed by a 4,492mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging. Like the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a also offers wireless charging but at the same 7.5W (Qi charging standard).

As for the cameras, Google retained everything from the previous model. There's a 64-megapixel (f/1.89 aperture) primary camera and a 13-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) ultrawide camera at the back. You also get a 13-megapixel front facing camera for selfies.

Google's Pixel 8a boots to Android 14 with the usual Pixel user experience and is promised to get seven years of software and security updates, which also includes its quarterly Pixel Feature Drops, that add new software features.

