Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64 Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google brings its premium AI smarts to its affordable Pixel A series.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 21:30 IST
Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 8a will be available in two new colours, Bay and Aloe.

Highlights
  • The Google Pixel 8a gets a new design
  • It’s the first A-series smartphones to sport Google’s Super Actua display
  • It has the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 7a sure turned out to be an impressive affordable option from Google when it launched last year. It brought a ton of new hardware features that were previously missing in its A-series of devices. Ahead of Google's software announcements scheduled to take place on May 14, 2024, the company has now announced its successor to the Pixel 7a called the Pixel 8a. The Google Pixel 8a gets a refreshed design, the Tensor G3 SoC, and also brings along all of its AI smarts previously reserved for the premium Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a price in India, availability

Google's Pixel 8a will be available in both 128GB and 256GB storage options globally. The brand continues to stick to 8GB of RAM for both of these storage variants. Google is also bringing both of these variants to India with the 128GB variant priced at Rs. 52,999 and the 256GB version priced at Rs. 59,999. The handset will be available in all four -- Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain -- colourways as well. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart now with sales beginning at 6:30AM on May 14. Google is also offering bank offers of Rs. 4,000 and 12 month no-cost EMI on select bank cards. Those who pre-order the Pixel 8a can also purchase the Pixel Buds A-series at just Rs. 999.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The Google Pixel 8a offers a refreshed design made out of glass (screen), polycarbonate (rear panels) and aluminium (frame). Its design, which now appears very similar to its newer Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, maintains its IP67 certification from the Pixel 7a as well. The handset measures 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

The newer and more rounded design has a flat 6.1-inch Super Actua display, which the brand claims is the first A-series device to sport one. However, this OLED panel now refreshes at 120Hz versus the 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7a. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 just like the previous model.

Like last year, Google has upgraded the Pixel 8a's SoC to the latest Tensor G3 (along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor) and it brings along a ton of features which were previously not possible on the A-series because of the Tensor G2. From Circle to search, to AI image editing (Magic Editor), Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and more. The phone offers 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 8a design aloe ndtv GooglePixel8a Google

The Google Pixel 8a pictured in one of its new colourways, Aloe
Photo Credit: Google

Communication standards include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and support for the usual GPS navigation systems. The phone only offers space for one physical SIM card along with one virtual eSIM. The handset can be secured using its in-display fingerprint reader or face unlock.

The phone is backed by a 4,492mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging. Like the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a also offers wireless charging but at the same 7.5W (Qi charging standard).

As for the cameras, Google retained everything from the previous model. There's a 64-megapixel (f/1.89 aperture) primary camera and a 13-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) ultrawide camera at the back. You also get a 13-megapixel front facing camera for selfies.

Google's Pixel 8a boots to Android 14 with the usual Pixel user experience and is promised to get seven years of software and security updates, which also includes its quarterly Pixel Feature Drops, that add new software features.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 8a Specifications, Google Pixel 8a Design, Google Pixel 8a Colour Variants, Google Pixel 8a Storage, Google Pixel 8a Specifications in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (6th Generation) With M2 Chip Debuts in India at This Price
  2. iPad Pro (2024) With OLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  3. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Soon: See Top Deals on Efficient Appliances
  5. Realme to Bring Back Its GT Series to India With the GT 6 Lineup
  6. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Shows Revamped Rear Design
  7. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Screen, M4 Chipset Launched in India Alongside Apple Pencil Pro
  3. iPad Air (2024) With Apple's M2 Chip, New 13-Inch Display Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Venture Lands Under Legal Scanner: Details
  5. What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?
  6. Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled
  8. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
  9. Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
  10. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »