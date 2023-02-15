Technology News
  Paytm Payments Bank Launches NPCI's UPI LITE Feature for Faster Real Time Transactions

Paytm Payments Bank Launches NPCI’s UPI LITE Feature for Faster Real-Time Transactions

Designed by NPCI, UPI LITE was launched by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2022.

15 February 2023
Paytm Payments Bank Launches NPCI’s UPI LITE Feature for Faster Real-Time Transactions

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm Payments Bank said that UPI LITE provides users a faster, secure transaction experience

Highlights
  • It allows users to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200
  • A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI LITE
  • Paytm Payments Bank believes it will enhance user experience

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is now live with its UPI LITE, a feature enabled by National Payments Corporation of India for multiple small-value UPI transactions. The UPI LITE feature enables faster real-time transactions with a single click through Paytm as the bank aims to drive the adoption of digital payments across the country.

Designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI LITE was launched by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2022. It also de-clutters the bank passbook of small value transactions, as these payments would now only show in the Paytm balance and history section, and not in the bank passbook.

As a part of its efforts to drive innovation, the Bank said it is the first payments bank to launch such UPI LITE feature.

"Once loaded, a UPI LITE wallet allows a user to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience quick and seamless. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI LITE, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000," it said in a release.

"We are very excited to launch UPI LITE on Paytm Payments Bank. UPI LITE provides users a faster, secure, and seamless low-value transaction experience. With more than 50 per cent of transactions through UPI below Rs 200, UPI LITE will successfully provide a distributed way of authorising low-value transactions, moving them away from core banking," said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

"This shall further improve the success rate of transactions, enhancing the user experience, and taking us one more step closer to processing a billion transactions a day on the UPI platform," Rai added.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

Additionally, with UPI LITE, users can carry out a large number of small-value UPI payments in a superfast manner without worrying about cap on the number of bank transactions.

"We are focussed on driving digital inclusion and the launch of UPI LITE is a big step ahead in that direction," said Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank.

"We are a leader in UPI as the largest beneficiary bank, acquiring bank and a leading remitter bank. We are excited to be the first to empower Indians with the power of UPI LITE. As per official data from NPCI, half of the everyday UPI transactions in the country are less than Rs 200 and with UPI LITE, users get superior experience with faster and safer real-time small value payments."

The bank remained the largest UPI beneficiary bank for 19 months in a row with over 1,726.94 million transactions in December 2022, ahead of all major banks in the country.

With 386.50 million registered transactions, the bank is one of the top 10 remitter banks for UPI transactions, the release said NPCI's latest report.

It is also one of the leading issuers and acquirer banks for the National Electronics Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag.

Comments

Further reading: Reserve Bank of India, Paytm, UPI Lite, UPI, Paytm Payments Bank
