Google has rolled out a new update for Quick Share on the Windows platform that does not bundle any new features but carries bug fixes for several issues that have been plaguing users in recent weeks. The new version of Quick Share rectifies an error which caused the app to crash if the file had a name comprising of non-ASCII characters. It also includes fixes for issues related to Wi-Fi LAN advertising, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Quick Share shortcut icon, system configuration preferences, and app crashing.

According to Google, Quick Share version 1.0.2002.2 is now available to download for Windows users. It brings fixes for 12 issues, including for one which caused the Wi-Fi hotspot recovery to fail if the app was closed during file transfer. The app was also reported to crash on occasions when reading an input file or when connecting to Bluetooth. Quick Share's latest update for Windows is said to have rectified both of these problems. The full changelog of the update is as follows:

Fixed to delete files received from an unknown sender with the same payload ID. Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when a file name has non-ASCII characters. Fixed an issue where non-ASCII characters prevented received files from opening successfully. Fixed an issue when reading preferences. Fixed an issue where preferences failed to save on certain system configurations. Fixed an issue that kept the Quick Share shortcut icon from showing up in the Start menu after installation. Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when reading an input file. Fixed an issue that caused multiple GATT reads during discovery. Fixed a bug to stop Wi-Fi LAN advertising. Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when connecting to Bluetooth. Fixed an issue that prevented the Wi-Fi hotspot profile from being deleted correctly. Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi hotspot couldn't be recovered when the app was closed during file transfer.

The Quick Share update builds upon the app's 1.0.1939.4 version, which was rolled out by the Mountain View-based tech giant earlier this month.