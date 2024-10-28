Technology News
English Edition

Apple Smart Home Display With Square-Shaped Screen, iMac G4-Like Base in Development: Gurman

Apple's first smart display is expected to arrive in 2025, while a more advanced model with a robotic arm could be launched a year later.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2024 11:50 IST
Apple Smart Home Display With Square-Shaped Screen, iMac G4-Like Base in Development: Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's smart home display could also be equipped with a speaker like the HomePod

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly working on two smart home displays
  • The first model could be equipped with a circular base that has speakers
  • Apple is also said to be working on an advanced model with a robotic arm
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly working on a smart display that that is expected to arrive as the company's newest product since the Apple Vision Pro that was unveiled at WWDC 2023. It is expected to function as a smart home device and is said to sport a small display that is held up by a circular base that resembles the company's older iMac computers. Apple will reportedly equip the purported smart display with a new operating system, according to details shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple continues to work on its next product, which is expected to arrive as a "smart home screen" with a small display. The journalist also says the screen will be the size of two adjacent iPhone units, and it will be square-shaped.

The smart home display will also be equipped with a circular base — allowing it to be positioned at an angle — that might be equipped with speakers, according to Gurman, who adds that it could look like the base of Apple's iMac G4 model that was released in 2002.

While customers can purchase an iPad and a HomePod, this smart display appears to combine the functionality of both devices. Gurman states that Apple will introduce a new operating system that is designed for the smart display which will enable its primary purpose of controlling smart home devices, which will support apps like FaceTime and Notes — which suggests it will also be equipped with a camera.

The first smart home display from Apple is expected to arrive in 2025, but the company is reportedly simultaneously developing a more advanced model that can be moved using a robotic limb. According to the journalist, this device could be unveiled a year in 2025, with a price tag of around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 84,000). 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Smart Home Display, Smart Home
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging Specifications Detailed in New Teasers Ahead of October 31 Launch

Related Stories

Apple Smart Home Display With Square-Shaped Screen, iMac G4-Like Base in Development: Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  2. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  3. ESA and SpaceX discuss joining forces to tackle space junk.
  4. World's highest telescope launched in Ladakh to explore cosmic mysteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Quick Share Update for Windows With App Crashing, Wi-Fi Hotspot Recovery Fixes
  2. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging Specifications Detailed in New Teasers Ahead of October 31 Launch
  3. Apple Smart Home Display With Square-Shaped Screen, iMac G4-Like Base in Development: Gurman
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Again With Higher Scores; MIIT Listing Suggests Key Features
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Could be Easily Susceptible to Scratches, Durability Test Suggests
  6. Xiaomi 15 Pro to Come With 5X Periscope Camera, 6,100mAh Battery; Key Specifications Confirmed
  7. China Achieves New World Record with 42-Tesla Resistive Magnet Technology
  8. European Space Agency in Talks with SpaceX for Global Initiative on Space Junk Reduction
  9. Do Voice Assistants Like Alexa Help Alleviate Loneliness in the Elderly?
  10. India Unveils MACE Observatory, the World’s Highest Imaging Cherenkov Telescope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »