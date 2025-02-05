Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection

Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection

Quick Share transfers will now continue even if the direct connection between the sender and receiver's phone is interrupted.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2025 17:23 IST
Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection

Photo Credit: Google

Nearby Share was replaced with Quick Share in January 2024

Highlights
  • Quick Share on Android has been updated with improved connectivity
  • The new feature arrives as part of a new Play Services update
  • Samsung Galaxy smartphones already had access to the functionality
Advertisement

Google's Quick Share tool has been updated with a feature that allows users to initiate uninterrupted file transfers. The feature was previously exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and lets a phone transfer a file to another handset, even when the direct connection is lost. These uninterrupted file transfers need mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection to complete, and are considerably slower than a direct connection between two phones. Google recently updated Quick Share with a new QR code feature that makes it easier to share files with strangers.

Google Brings Uninterrupted File Transfers to Quick Share

The changelog for the latest Google Play Services v25.04 update (via Android Police) includes an improvement to phone connectivity. The company states that users will be able to continue Quick Share transfers even if the direct connection between both devices is lost, "over Wi-Fi or mobile data".

Once the latest version of Play Services rolls out to Android smartphones over the coming weeks, users will be able to complete file transfers using their handset's 4G or 5G connection, or over a Wi-Fi network. Previously, Quick Share transfers would fail if the direct connection between the sender and receiver's phone was interrupted.

The ability to transfer files without relying on a direct connection was previously available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones — these handsets would also rely on cellular or Wi-Fi connections to finish file transfers. Apple also allows users to AirDrop files to others over a cellular connection via a 'Use Mobile Data' option when the devices are no longer in range.

It's worth noting that all file transfers over cellular connections will rely on the telecom operator's data allowance, and could result in inflated charges. As a result, users might actually want to disable the feature, or allow uninterrupted transfers to take place over Wi-Fi networks.

A few weeks ago, Google introduced a new QR code feature to initiate Quick Share transfers with other Android smartphones. The feature makes it easy for an Android user to share a file with another device, using a QR code to initiate a connection. This feature is also rolling out to supported Android devices, and should be available to all users in the near future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Quick Share, Quick Share, Google, File Transfers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades

Related Stories

Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  4. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition February Launch Set; Listed on Geekbench
  7. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates AI Principles, Ditches Commitment to Not Use AI for Weapons and Surveillance
  2. Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac
  3. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
  4. Sonos Pinewood Streaming Box With Gigabit Ethernet, Streaming Support Reportedly in Development
  5. Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland
  6. OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
  9. Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »