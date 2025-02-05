Google's Quick Share tool has been updated with a feature that allows users to initiate uninterrupted file transfers. The feature was previously exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and lets a phone transfer a file to another handset, even when the direct connection is lost. These uninterrupted file transfers need mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection to complete, and are considerably slower than a direct connection between two phones. Google recently updated Quick Share with a new QR code feature that makes it easier to share files with strangers.

Google Brings Uninterrupted File Transfers to Quick Share

The changelog for the latest Google Play Services v25.04 update (via Android Police) includes an improvement to phone connectivity. The company states that users will be able to continue Quick Share transfers even if the direct connection between both devices is lost, "over Wi-Fi or mobile data".

Once the latest version of Play Services rolls out to Android smartphones over the coming weeks, users will be able to complete file transfers using their handset's 4G or 5G connection, or over a Wi-Fi network. Previously, Quick Share transfers would fail if the direct connection between the sender and receiver's phone was interrupted.

The ability to transfer files without relying on a direct connection was previously available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones — these handsets would also rely on cellular or Wi-Fi connections to finish file transfers. Apple also allows users to AirDrop files to others over a cellular connection via a 'Use Mobile Data' option when the devices are no longer in range.

It's worth noting that all file transfers over cellular connections will rely on the telecom operator's data allowance, and could result in inflated charges. As a result, users might actually want to disable the feature, or allow uninterrupted transfers to take place over Wi-Fi networks.

A few weeks ago, Google introduced a new QR code feature to initiate Quick Share transfers with other Android smartphones. The feature makes it easy for an Android user to share a file with another device, using a QR code to initiate a connection. This feature is also rolling out to supported Android devices, and should be available to all users in the near future.