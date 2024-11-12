Google has silently rolled out its Quick Share app for ARM-powered devices running Windows 11 or later. Although the app was previously available for Windows-based devices, it did not have support for the ARM architecture and thus, could not run on those devices without significant workarounds. But with its introduction, users can now easily send and receive photos, documents, and more data between nearby Android devices and Windows PCs including the new Snapdragon X Elite laptops.

QuickShare on ARM-Powered Devices

Google highlighted that the new Quick Share app for ARM devices running Windows 11 is available for manual download via the official Android website. Users will now be able to share photos, videos, documents, audio files, or entire folders between Android devices and Windows-based desktops and PCs.

They can choose whether to keep control over the device's visibility to themselves or share it with a friend or everyone. All Quick Share transfers are claimed to have end-to-end encryption for protecting user privacy. The Mountain View-based tech giant says Quick Share already comes built-in on devices running Android 6 or later, and the app only needs to be downloaded on Windows.

Google says Quick Share is now available to users. The Android website's FAQ section about the requirements for running the app confirms that ARM devices are now supported. However, tipster Mishaal Rahman claims that despite bringing support for ARM, Quick Share is still not ARM64-native and can only be run via emulation.

Notably, this development comes after Google rolled out a new update for Quick Share on the Windows platform last month that did not bundle any new features but brought bug fixes for several issues that plagued users in recent weeks, including those related to Wi-Fi LAN advertising, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Quick Share shortcut icon, system configuration preferences, and app crashing. The fixes were introduced with the Quick Share app version 1.0.2002.2 for Windows.