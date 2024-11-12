Technology News
English Edition
Google's Quick Share App Now Available for Snapdragon X Elite, Other ARM Devices Running Windows 11

Quick Share comes built-in on devices running Android 6 or later.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 11:12 IST
Google's Quick Share App Now Available for Snapdragon X Elite, Other ARM Devices Running Windows 11

Photo Credit: Google

Quick Share allows users to share files across devices

Highlights
  • Quick Share app is reported to be available for ARM-based devices
  • The app allows users to share files between Android and Windows platforms
  • It can be manually downloaded on Windows-based desktops and PCs
Google has silently rolled out its Quick Share app for ARM-powered devices running Windows 11 or later. Although the app was previously available for Windows-based devices, it did not have support for the ARM architecture and thus, could not run on those devices without significant workarounds. But with its introduction, users can now easily send and receive photos, documents, and more data between nearby Android devices and Windows PCs including the new Snapdragon X Elite laptops.

QuickShare on ARM-Powered Devices

Google highlighted that the new Quick Share app for ARM devices running Windows 11 is available for manual download via the official Android website. Users will now be able to share photos, videos, documents, audio files, or entire folders between Android devices and Windows-based desktops and PCs.

They can choose whether to keep control over the device's visibility to themselves or share it with a friend or everyone. All Quick Share transfers are claimed to have end-to-end encryption for protecting user privacy. The Mountain View-based tech giant says Quick Share already comes built-in on devices running Android 6 or later, and the app only needs to be downloaded on Windows.

Google says Quick Share is now available to users. The Android website's FAQ section about the requirements for running the app confirms that ARM devices are now supported. However, tipster Mishaal Rahman claims that despite bringing support for ARM, Quick Share is still not ARM64-native and can only be run via emulation.

Notably, this development comes after Google rolled out a new update for Quick Share on the Windows platform last month that did not bundle any new features but brought bug fixes for several issues that plagued users in recent weeks, including those related to Wi-Fi LAN advertising, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Quick Share shortcut icon, system configuration preferences, and app crashing. The fixes were introduced with the Quick Share app version 1.0.2002.2 for Windows.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New

