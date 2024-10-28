OnePlus 13 will be unveiled in China on October 31 and the brand continues to tease key details about the phone online. Recent Weibo posts confirm the battery size and charging capabilities of the OnePlus 12 successor. The OnePlus 13 will get a significant battery upgrade compared to its predecessor. Like its predecessor, the upcoming handset will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 will be equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 24GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage.

OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity

In a series of pictures posted on its official Weibo account, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will come with a 6,000mAh battery, up from 5,400mAh on the OnePlus 12. It will support both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The 100W SuperVOOC charging is said to fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 36 minutes.

The OnePlus 13 will support the 100W (Universal Fast Charging Standard) protocol, allowing fast charging with third-party adapters. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of video playback time and chat time on a single charge. The fully charged battery is said to deliver 7.1 hours of cycling navigation time.

Other posts on the Chinese microblogging platform confirm that the OnePlus 13 will have an alert slider on its left spine, stereo dual speakers, and an IR blaster. It will offer NFC and include a USB 3.2 Gen USB Type-C port for faster data transfer.

The OnePlus 13 will be launched in China on October 31 at 4:00pm local time (1:30pm IST). It will be released in Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with up to 24GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. The handset will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and feature BOE's Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. It will carry a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors.