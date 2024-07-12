NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the payments organisation, has signed an agreement with Qatar National Bank (QNB) to launch QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments across the country. With this move, Indian tourists and travellers can scan QR codes to make UPI payments across multiple retail touchpoints as well as hotels, duty-free shops, and more in Qatar. Notably, this development comes just days after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched a similar initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in partnership with Network International.

NIPL and QNB Launch UPI Payments in Qatar

In a press release, NIPL highlighted that the initiative is aimed at benefiting Indian tourists and travellers visiting Qatar. The facility will allow users to make UPI payments across retail stores, tourist attractions, leisure sites, duty-free shops, and hotels. NIPL highlighted that this initiative will see a significant impact as Indians are the second largest group of international visitors to Qatar.

NIPL further highlighted that using UPI as a payment method will also cut down on traveller's time as it is both faster and more convenient than traditional options. Notably, UPI can only be used if the user has an account in an Indian bank.

With this move, Qatar joins countries like France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and UAE, who have all launched UPI services in their respective countries and now allow Indian travellers to opt for QR code scanning to make purchases and payments.

UPI was launched in 2016 as a real-time payment system that allows users to link multiple bank accounts using a compatible mobile app and make payments using it. To make transactions secure, users are required to add a PIN code that needs to be entered every time they make a payment. NPCI has also added maximum daily limits to add more security layers to the technology.