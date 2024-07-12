Technology News

NPCI International Collaborates With Qatar National Bank to Launch QR Code-Based UPI Payments

The NPCI-QNB partnership will allow Indian tourists to make UPI payments across multiple stores, hotels, and more.

Updated: 12 July 2024 13:57 IST
NPCI International Collaborates With Qatar National Bank to Launch QR Code-Based UPI Payments

Photo Credit: X/@NPCI_NPCI

UPI is a real-time payment system that enables users to link multiple bank accounts to a mobile app

  • The agreement was led by NPCI’s international arm NIPL
  • France, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and UAE have also launched UPI this year
  • UPI payments will also be available at duty-free shops
NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the payments organisation, has signed an agreement with Qatar National Bank (QNB) to launch QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments across the country. With this move, Indian tourists and travellers can scan QR codes to make UPI payments across multiple retail touchpoints as well as hotels, duty-free shops, and more in Qatar. Notably, this development comes just days after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched a similar initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in partnership with Network International.

NIPL and QNB Launch UPI Payments in Qatar

In a press release, NIPL highlighted that the initiative is aimed at benefiting Indian tourists and travellers visiting Qatar. The facility will allow users to make UPI payments across retail stores, tourist attractions, leisure sites, duty-free shops, and hotels. NIPL highlighted that this initiative will see a significant impact as Indians are the second largest group of international visitors to Qatar.

NIPL further highlighted that using UPI as a payment method will also cut down on traveller's time as it is both faster and more convenient than traditional options. Notably, UPI can only be used if the user has an account in an Indian bank.

With this move, Qatar joins countries like France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and UAE, who have all launched UPI services in their respective countries and now allow Indian travellers to opt for QR code scanning to make purchases and payments.

UPI was launched in 2016 as a real-time payment system that allows users to link multiple bank accounts using a compatible mobile app and make payments using it. To make transactions secure, users are required to add a PIN code that needs to be entered every time they make a payment. NPCI has also added maximum daily limits to add more security layers to the technology.

Further reading: NCPI, UPI, QR Codes, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
