Technology News

Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users

Under UK data protection law, social media companies need parental consent before processing data of children under 13.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2023 12:54 IST
Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Social media companies need parental consent before processing data of children under 13

Highlights
  • ocial media firms generally require users to be 13 or over
  • Snapchat declined to give details of any measures it might have taken
  • Snapchat was found the most popular app for underage social media users

Britain's data regulator is gathering information on Snapchat to establish whether the US instant messaging app is doing enough to remove underage users from its platform, two people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters reported exclusively in March that Snapchat owner Snap had only removed a few dozen children aged under-13 from its platform in Britain last year, while UK media regulator Ofcom estimates it has thousands of underage users.

Under UK data protection law, social media companies need parental consent before processing data of children under 13. Social media firms generally require users to be 13 or over but have had mixed success in keeping children off their platforms.

Snapchat declined to give details of any measures it might have taken to reduce the number of underage users.

"We share the goals of the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) to ensure digital platforms are age appropriate and support the duties set out in the Children's Code," a Snap spokesperson said.

"We continue to have constructive conversations with them on the work we're doing to achieve this," they added.

Before launching any official investigation, the ICO generally gathers information related to an alleged breach. It may issue an information notice, a formal request for internal data that may aid the investigation, before deciding whether to fine the individual or organisation being investigated.

Last year, Ofcom found 60 percent of children aged between eight and 11 had at least one social media account, often created by supplying a false date of birth. It also found Snapchat was the most popular app for underage social media users.

The ICO received a number of complaints from the public concerning Snap's handling of children's data after the Reuters report, a source familiar with the matter said.

Some of the complaints related to Snapchat not doing enough to keep young children off its platform, the source said.

The ICO has spoken to users and other regulators to assess whether there has been any breach by Snap, the sources said.

An ICO spokesperson told Reuters it continued to monitor and assess the approaches Snap and other social media platforms were taking to prevent underage children from accessing their platforms.

A decision on whether to launch a formal investigation into Snapchat will be made in the coming months, the sources said.

PLATFORM PRESSURE

If the ICO found Snap to be in breach of its rules, the firm could face a fine equivalent to up to 4 percent of its annual global turnover, which according to a Reuters calculation would equate to $184 million (roughly Rs. 1,522 crore) based on its most recent financial results.

Snapchat and other social media firms are under pressure globally to better police content on their platforms.

The NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Young Children), said that figures it had obtained showed that Snapchat accounted for 43 percent of cases in which social media was used to distribute indecent images of children.

Snapchat has previously not responded to this report when asked to comment on it by Reuters.

Earlier this year, the ICO fined TikTok 12.7 million pounds ($16.2 million) for misusing children's data, saying the Snap competitor did not "take sufficient action" to remove them.

A TikTok spokesperson said at the time that it "invested heavily" to keep under-13s off the platform and that its 40,000-strong safety team worked "around the clock" to keep it safe.

Snapchat does block users from signing up with a date of birth that puts them under the age of 13? However, other apps take more proactive measures to prevent underage children from accessing their platforms.

For example, if an under-13-year-old has failed to sign up to TikTok using their real date of birth, the app continues blocking them from creating an account. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, TikTok
Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details

Related Stories

Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  3. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  5. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  6. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  7. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  8. Google Pixel 8 Series Likely to Launch in These Storage, Colour Options
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
  2. Apple Testing M3 Max MacBook Pro Chip With 16-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU: Mark Gurman
  3. Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users
  4. Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details
  5. Oppo A58 4G With 33W SuperVOOC Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Norway Regulator to Fine Facebook Parent Meta $98,500 per Day Over Privacy Breaches From August 14
  7. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight
  8. Bitcoin Price Fails to Reach $30,000, Popular Altcoins Such as DOGE, ADA Saw Losses
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Storage, Colour Options Tipped Again: All Details
  10. Crypto Ponzi Scam Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Unearthed by Odisha EOW, India Head of STA Crypto Token Arrested
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.