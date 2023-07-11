Technology News
  Snapchat to Let Users Add Links to Other Social Platforms With Linktree Partnership: Details

Snapchat to Let Users Add Links to Other Social Platforms With Linktree Partnership: Details

Linktree has promised to give Snapchat users an increased visibility on its platform.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2023 18:39 IST
Snapchat to Let Users Add Links to Other Social Platforms With Linktree Partnership: Details

As of May 2023, Snapchat crossed the mark of 200 million monthly active users in India

Highlights
  • Snapchat is working on releasing newer creator-friendly features
  • Instagram also rolled out a similar feature in April
  • Snapchat is exploding in popularity in India

Snapchat is exploring avenues to give its users more visibility right from within its app. The photo-messaging app is now rolling out a feature that will let its users show multiple links on their Snapchat profiles. These links could be of their work or addresses to their profiles on other apps. Snapchat has partnered Linktree to facilitate this feature. The development comes at a time when Snapchat is enjoying a cult usership in different parts of the world, including India.

With Linktree, people can compile multiple links relating to their identities and work on one page. Later, they could just add their Linktree address on their social media profiles.

An official announcement about this upcoming feature was shared by Linktree on Twitter.

“And with Linktree being the exclusive link-in-bio platform for Snapchat public profiles, it's never been easier to bring your followers deeper into other channels you're on,” Linktree said in a tweet.

As part of this partnership, Linktree has promised to give Snapchat users an increased visibility on its platform.

In addition, the platform has also offered three months of premium services to Snapchat users, which will allow them to include their email IDs, phone number collection, even NFTs on their Linktree profiles.

Snapchat had first expressed an interest in this feature back in April.

With the creator economy booming, social networking platforms are trying to reap maximum advantage as possible. To do so, platforms are offering creator-friendly options to their users.

In April, Instagram also rolled out a similar feature to let users showcase their works posted on different networking platforms.

As of May 2023, Snapchat crossed the mark of 200 million monthly active users in India. The company has also started partnering merchants in India to build a local e-commerce ecosystem in the country on top of its augmented reality enabled app.

In April, the photo-messaging app also rolled out an interactive bot feature supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Snapchat, Linktree, Instagram
Radhika Parashar
Snapchat to Let Users Add Links to Other Social Platforms With Linktree Partnership: Details
