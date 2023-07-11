Snapchat is exploring avenues to give its users more visibility right from within its app. The photo-messaging app is now rolling out a feature that will let its users show multiple links on their Snapchat profiles. These links could be of their work or addresses to their profiles on other apps. Snapchat has partnered Linktree to facilitate this feature. The development comes at a time when Snapchat is enjoying a cult usership in different parts of the world, including India.

With Linktree, people can compile multiple links relating to their identities and work on one page. Later, they could just add their Linktree address on their social media profiles.

An official announcement about this upcoming feature was shared by Linktree on Twitter.

“And with Linktree being the exclusive link-in-bio platform for Snapchat public profiles, it's never been easier to bring your followers deeper into other channels you're on,” Linktree said in a tweet.

If you aren't using @Snapchat yet, what are you doing??



Through all of the opportunities it offers creators to make money, Snapchat has become a next level platform for building a business, while growing an audience :nail_care:



And with Linktree being the exclusive link-in-bio platform… pic.twitter.com/qewO2ytDaI — Linktree (@Linktree_) July 10, 2023

As part of this partnership, Linktree has promised to give Snapchat users an increased visibility on its platform.

In addition, the platform has also offered three months of premium services to Snapchat users, which will allow them to include their email IDs, phone number collection, even NFTs on their Linktree profiles.

Snapchat had first expressed an interest in this feature back in April.

With the creator economy booming, social networking platforms are trying to reap maximum advantage as possible. To do so, platforms are offering creator-friendly options to their users.

In April, Instagram also rolled out a similar feature to let users showcase their works posted on different networking platforms.

As of May 2023, Snapchat crossed the mark of 200 million monthly active users in India. The company has also started partnering merchants in India to build a local e-commerce ecosystem in the country on top of its augmented reality enabled app.

In April, the photo-messaging app also rolled out an interactive bot feature supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.