Google Resolves Global Service Outage Impacting Multiple Platforms

Google Cloud's dashboard said engineering teams were working to resolve a few services still seeing some residual impact.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 June 2025 12:55 IST
Google Resolves Global Service Outage Impacting Multiple Platforms

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google plans to publish an analysis on the outage after completing internal investigation

Highlights
  • Google underwent a brief global service disruption o
  • Google Cloud-managed Spotify, Snapchat, and Discord also faced outages
  • The outage began around 1:50 p.m. ET
Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it had resolved a brief global service disruption on its platforms that affected multiple services such as music streamer Spotify and instant messaging provider Discord."The issue with Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Cloud Search, Google Tasks, Google Voice has been resolved for all affected users," the company said.

"We will publish an analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation."

The outage disrupted services on platforms such as Spotify, Snapchat, and Discord that rely on the tech giant's cloud managed services and infrastructure.

Google Cloud's dashboard said engineering teams were working to resolve a few services still seeing some residual impact.

The outage began around 1:50 p.m. ET and there were 14,729 reports of Google Cloud being down in the US around 2:32 p.m. ET, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

At the peak of the disruption, there were about 46,000 outage reports on Spotify and 10,992 on Discord in the US As of 6:18 p.m. ET, Spotify showed a little over 1,000 reports, while Discord outages had come down to 200.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Google Cloud, Discord, Outage, Spotify, Snapchat
Google Launches AI-Powered Weather Lab, Releases Experimental AI Cyclone Model
Bitcoin Falls to $104,300, Most Altcoins See Losses Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

