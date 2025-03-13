Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Snapchat Introduces New AI Powered Video Lenses to Paid Subscribers

Snapchat Introduces New AI-Powered Video Lenses to Paid Subscribers

The new AI video Lenses will be available to the Snapchat Platinum subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 14:25 IST
Snapchat Introduces New AI-Powered Video Lenses to Paid Subscribers

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat will add new AI video Lenses on a weekly basis

Highlights
  • Snapchat’s in-house AI models power the new Lenses
  • These video models were first unveiled at the Snap Partner Summit in 2024
  • Currently, Raccoon, Fox, and Spring Flowers AI Lenses are available
Advertisement

Snapchat introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature on Thursday that uses its in-house foundational video models. Dubbed AI video Lenses, the new Lens format combines Augmented Reality (AR) and generative AI elements to create unique and immersive video effects. Currently, these features are only available on the platform's premium subscription tier. Users will see three new Lenses to begin with, and the company plans to add new Lenses on a weekly basis. Notably, these Lenses can be used similar to the existing ones, and the videos created using them can be shared with friends or on Stories and Spotlight.

Snapchat Gets AI Video Lenses

In a newsroom post, the social media platform detailed the new AI feature. These AI Lenses are powered by the company's in-house generative video model. The company first unveiled these models at the Snap Partner Summit in September last year. At the time, the AI tools were available to a small group of creators in beta.

The company is now expanding the technology to a larger user base. These new AI video Lenses will be available to Snapchat Platinum subscribers. Platinum is the most expensive subscription tier by the company with the price of Rs. 99 a month. The subscription offers an ad-free experience as well as other exclusive features.

Coming to the AI video Lenses, Snapchat highlighted that three new Lenses are being added currently. Two of them are called “Raccoon” and “Fox” which adds the respective animals to a Snap, giving the appearance that they are moving around the user. The third is “Spring Flowers” and the Lens generates a zoom-out effect revealing the person in the frame holding a large bouquet of flowers. While there are just three for now, the company said that it will be adding more Lenses in the coming days.

Snapchat Platinum subscribers can find these Lenses at the beginning of the Lens carousel. They can also be searched using the above-mentioned names. To see the effect, users will have to select the Lens and then capture a snap with either the rear or the front-facing cameras.

The company said there is a slight delay before the videos are fully rendered, but during that time users will be able to use the platform and won't have to wait on the loading screen. Once generation is complete, the AI video will be automatically saved to Memories. These videos can then be shared with friends, or be added to Stories and Spotlight.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapchat, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple’s Smart Home Hub Tipped to Adopt iOS 19-Style UI; Launch Delayed to Post WWDC 2025
I4C Blocked Over 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scams, Government Says

Related Stories

Snapchat Introduces New AI-Powered Video Lenses to Paid Subscribers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  2. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  3. Apple Officially Begins Sale of iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) in India
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Turn Off the Camera Before Picking Video Calls
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Could Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Introduces New AI-Powered Video Lenses to Paid Subscribers
  2. Apple’s Smart Home Hub Tipped to Adopt iOS 19-Style UI; Launch Delayed to Post WWDC 2025
  3. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Reportedly Launch Before June
  4. I4C Blocked Over 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scams, Government Says
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Surface Online
  6. Google Addresses Slowdown Issues in Messages; ‘Significantly’ Improves Media Receiving Performance
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Main Camera, Improved Under-Display Camera
  8. Simple OneS Electric Scooter With 181 KM IDC Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Get Liquid Cooling for Improved Thermal Management
  10. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Turn Off Camera Before Video Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »