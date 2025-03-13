Snapchat introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature on Thursday that uses its in-house foundational video models. Dubbed AI video Lenses, the new Lens format combines Augmented Reality (AR) and generative AI elements to create unique and immersive video effects. Currently, these features are only available on the platform's premium subscription tier. Users will see three new Lenses to begin with, and the company plans to add new Lenses on a weekly basis. Notably, these Lenses can be used similar to the existing ones, and the videos created using them can be shared with friends or on Stories and Spotlight.

Snapchat Gets AI Video Lenses

In a newsroom post, the social media platform detailed the new AI feature. These AI Lenses are powered by the company's in-house generative video model. The company first unveiled these models at the Snap Partner Summit in September last year. At the time, the AI tools were available to a small group of creators in beta.

The company is now expanding the technology to a larger user base. These new AI video Lenses will be available to Snapchat Platinum subscribers. Platinum is the most expensive subscription tier by the company with the price of Rs. 99 a month. The subscription offers an ad-free experience as well as other exclusive features.

Coming to the AI video Lenses, Snapchat highlighted that three new Lenses are being added currently. Two of them are called “Raccoon” and “Fox” which adds the respective animals to a Snap, giving the appearance that they are moving around the user. The third is “Spring Flowers” and the Lens generates a zoom-out effect revealing the person in the frame holding a large bouquet of flowers. While there are just three for now, the company said that it will be adding more Lenses in the coming days.

Snapchat Platinum subscribers can find these Lenses at the beginning of the Lens carousel. They can also be searched using the above-mentioned names. To see the effect, users will have to select the Lens and then capture a snap with either the rear or the front-facing cameras.

The company said there is a slight delay before the videos are fully rendered, but during that time users will be able to use the platform and won't have to wait on the loading screen. Once generation is complete, the AI video will be automatically saved to Memories. These videos can then be shared with friends, or be added to Stories and Spotlight.