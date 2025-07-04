Telegram on Friday announced a new update for its app which enables creators to earn directly from within the platform, along with more features. With Checklists, Telegram Premium users can create interactive checklists in individual and group chats to manage tasks and track progress in real time. Channel subscribers can also suggest posts in channels and it also becomes a new avenue for content creators to earn money on the platform.

New Features on Telegram

Telegram has introduced three new features as part of its latest update — collaborative checklists, suggested posts, and better monetisation options for creators.

Collaborative checklists lets Telegram Premium subscribers create interactive checklists for various uses including group projects or grocery lists. This feature works in group chats, one-on-one conversations, or even saved messages. It allows for further controls, by letting creators set who can mark items or add entries to the checklist. On Telegram, users can tap on the attachment menu and select Checklist to create collaborative checklists.

Channel subscribers can now suggest content, such as promotional videos, fan art, or product reviews, in the channels that they follow. It is aimed at increasing engagement and arrives as a way for content creators to receive and review content from their built communities.

Suggested posts on Telegram can be scheduled for a specific date, as per the company. This feature has also been expanded with the ability to fund suggested posts to support creators. Subscribers can fund posts with Telegram Stars or Toncoin, and channel owners will receive rewards 24 hours after the post is published.

As per the platform, those without an Apple Pay or Google Pay account can purchase the currencies via Fragment and the PremiumBot on Telegram. However, users should note that payments made via Toncoin are final and non-refundable.

Lastly, suggested posts carry built-in monetisation tools for channels. The instant messaging app claims it enables creators to earn affiliate promotions, crowdsource content, and earn revenue without leaving the app. Creators will also be able to edit and negotiate on the submitted content before it is published.