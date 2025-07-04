Tecno Pova 7 5G series was launched in India on Friday. The lineup includes the Tecno Pova 7 5G and Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G variants, which are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipsets paired with 8GB of RAM. The handsets pack 6,000mAh batteries with 45W fast charging support. The unique selling point of the phone is a new multi-functional Delta light interface placed at the back. They are also equipped with Tecno's Ella AI, which supports multiple Indian languages. The Pova 7 5G series support connectivity enhancements like 4x4 MIMO and VOWiFi Dual Pass.

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pova 7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 13,999. The company said in a press release that these are limited-period prices that are inclusive of all bank offers. The handset comes in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green colourways.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is offered in Dynamic Grey, Geek Black, and Neon Cyan shades.

The company added that the Tecno Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphones will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, starting July 10.

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 4,500 nits peak brightness level. The base Tecno Pova 7 5G has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LTPS IPS panel with up to 900 nits brightness level in High Brightness Mode.

Both Tecno Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G are powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and offer up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. While the Pro variant supports 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the vanilla model comes with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM. The smartphones ship with Android 15-based HiOS 15 and offer the Ella AI chatbot, which supports multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and more.

Tecno claims that the Pova 7 5G series handsets are equipped with an intelligent signal optimisation system to improve connectivity in low-network and remote areas across India. It features an 86.5 percent antenna enclosure design and 4x4 MIMO support, enabling stronger signal reception, faster data speeds, and fewer blind spots. The series also includes VOWiFi Dual Pass, which allows users to receive call waiting alerts on SIM 2 while SIM 1 is active.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 7 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a Light sensor. The Pro model gets a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. Both smartphones feature a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series phones pack a 6,000mAh battery each with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Pro model also offers 30W wireless fast charging. The new Delta Light Interface, placed at the back of the handsets around the rear camera modules, include 104 mini LED lights that react to music, notifications, volume, and charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.