Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC

Tecno Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G come with Tecno's Ella AI feature, which supports multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2025 13:47 IST
Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 7 5G series phones feature a new Delta light interface

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 7 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The Pro variant gets a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G supports 30W wireless fast charging
Advertisement

Tecno Pova 7 5G series was launched in India on Friday. The lineup includes the Tecno Pova 7 5G and Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G variants, which are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipsets paired with 8GB of RAM. The handsets pack 6,000mAh batteries with 45W fast charging support. The unique selling point of the phone is a new multi-functional Delta light interface placed at the back. They are also equipped with Tecno's Ella AI, which supports multiple Indian languages. The Pova 7 5G series support connectivity enhancements like 4x4 MIMO and VOWiFi Dual Pass. 

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pova 7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 13,999. The company said in a press release that these are limited-period prices that are inclusive of all bank offers. The handset comes in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green colourways.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is offered in Dynamic Grey, Geek Black, and Neon Cyan shades.

The company added that the Tecno Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphones will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, starting July 10.

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 4,500 nits peak brightness level. The base Tecno Pova 7 5G has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LTPS IPS panel with up to 900 nits brightness level in High Brightness Mode.

Both Tecno Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G are powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and offer up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. While the Pro variant supports 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the vanilla model comes with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM. The smartphones ship with Android 15-based HiOS 15 and offer the Ella AI chatbot, which supports multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and more.

Tecno claims that the Pova 7 5G series handsets are equipped with an intelligent signal optimisation system to improve connectivity in low-network and remote areas across India. It features an 86.5 percent antenna enclosure design and 4x4 MIMO support, enabling stronger signal reception, faster data speeds, and fewer blind spots. The series also includes VOWiFi Dual Pass, which allows users to receive call waiting alerts on SIM 2 while SIM 1 is active.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 7 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a Light sensor. The Pro model gets a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. Both smartphones feature a 13-megapixel front camera. 

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series phones pack a 6,000mAh battery each with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Pro model also offers 30W wireless fast charging. The new Delta Light Interface, placed at the back of the handsets around the rear camera modules, include 104 mini LED lights that react to music, notifications, volume, and charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2720 pixels
Tecno Pova 7 5G

Tecno Pova 7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova 7 5G series, Tecno Pova 7 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova 7 5G India Launch, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G India Launch, Tecno Pova 7 5G Features, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Features, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 6a Owners Eligible for $100 Cash or $150 Store Credit Under Battery Performance Programme

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  2. Here's How Much the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE Might Cost in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, The Good Wife, and More
  4. The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Hands-On Images Suggest It Might Sport This Design
  6. Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Launched: All Details
  7. Apple Plans to Launch M5-Powered MacBook Pro This Year: Report
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Battery Upgrade Over Its Predecessor
  9. Dolby Cinema Debuts in Pune With 4K Laser Projection, Dolby Audio
#Latest Stories
  1. NxtQuantum Announced as India’s Home-Grown Mobile Operating System, to Debut on AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G
  2. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC
  3. Google Pixel 6a Owners Eligible for $100 Cash or $150 Store Credit Under Battery Performance Programme
  4. Meta AI Chatbots Will Soon Send Users Proactive Follow-Up Messages to Boost Engagement: Report
  5. Android 16’s Live Updates to Show Active Navigation, Ongoing Phone Calls, and More on Lock Screen
  6. Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Series S/X Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut on July 14
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Ahead of July 9 Launch
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Get a Battery Upgrade Over Its Predecessor; May ‘Reach’ 5,000mAh Capacity
  10. Apple MacBook Pro With M5 Chip to Launch This Year; 15 Mac Computers in Development: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »