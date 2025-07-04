NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, an Indian deep tech software company, announced its home-grown mobile operating system on Friday. Dubbed NxtQuantum OS, the company claimed that the entire interface was built in India from the ground up, and it ensures that no user data is stored in servers outside of the country. The company, which is also building the AI+ smartphones, was founded by Madhav Sheth. NxtQuantum claimed that the OS features locally trained AI engines, which power several smart and context-aware features.

NxtQuantum OS Stores User Data in Google Cloud Servers

In a press release, the deep tech company announced its first mobile operating system and revealed that the first smartphones to be pre-loaded with the OS will be the AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G. Both smartphones are set to be launched on July 8 in India.

The company claims that the operating system is designed to provide users the full control over their data, including information on where the data is being stored, who can access it, and why they're given access to it.

Notably, the company said that all the user data, including preferences, usage history, and backups, is stored in India on the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)-approved Google Cloud servers. The NxtQuantum OS is also said to be built on Google Cloud's zero-trust security models and adopts a consent-first approach for data sharing. “There is no third-party access, no unauthorised tracking, and no foreign data routing,” the company claimed.

“NxtQuantum OS was designed from first principles—your phone should work for you, not against you. What you do on your device stays with you. Not even we can access it,” said Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

While the details about the interface, features, and customisation options of the operating system are not known, the company has shared some information on what to expect. Built and updated via an Indian product stack, the NxtQuantum OS offers system-level telemetry controls (remotely collecting, measuring, and transmitting data from devices to servers) and locally trained artificial intelligence (AI) engines to power several features.