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WhatsApp Might Soon Let iPhone Users Back Up Chats Without Using iCloud Storage

WhatsApp is also developing the feature for its Android app, which will offer users the option to use Google Drive or WhatsApp for cloud backups.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 14:23 IST
WhatsApp Might Soon Let iPhone Users Back Up Chats Without Using iCloud Storage

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may provide 2GB of free cloud backup storage

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp backups could use end-to-end encryption by default
  • WhatsApp may add passkey support for encrypted backups
  • WhatsApp could introduce 50GB and 1TB storage plans
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WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new cloud backup option for iPhone users that could reduce their reliance on Apple's iCloud service. The feature is said to let users store chat backups on WhatsApp's own servers instead of iCloud, while keeping them protected with end-to-end encryption by default. The functionality is still under development and has not reached beta testers yet. Earlier reports had revealed that WhatsApp was building a similar backup service for Android users.

WhatsApp's Alternative for iCloud-Based Chat Backups on iPhone

According to a post by WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.28.10.16, which is available through TestFlight. The publication says iPhone users will eventually be able to choose between iCloud and WhatsApp's backup service when configuring chat backups. iCloud will reportedly remain the default backup option, while users will be able to switch to WhatsApp's backup service and return to iCloud at any time.

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WhatsApp is expected to offer 2GB of free cloud storage for chat backups. This would allow users to reserve their iCloud storage for photos, files, device backups and other applications.

Apple provides 5GB of free iCloud storage that is shared across photos, files, device backups and applications. Large WhatsApp backups can quickly consume that space, forcing users to remove stored data or subscribe to a paid iCloud storage plan.

The publication notes that every backup stored through the company's backup platform will be protected with end-to-end encryption by default. This differs from iCloud, where encrypted WhatsApp backups must be enabled manually. WhatsApp is expected to recommend passkeys stored in the device's password manager, although users will also be able to secure their backups with a password or a 64-digit encryption key. Only the account owner will be able to access the encrypted backup, while neither WhatsApp nor Meta will be able to decrypt it.

WhatsApp is also said to be developing the same first-party backup service for Android as an alternative to Google Drive. It is expected to provide 2GB of free storage and mandatory end-to-end encrypted backups stored on the company's servers.

WhatsApp is also reportedly exploring paid storage options for users who require additional capacity. The company is said to be testing a 50GB plan priced at around $0.99 (roughly Rs. 95) per month, alongside a 1TB option. However, the storage tiers and pricing remain under development and could change before the feature is released publicly.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp cloud backup, WhatsApp chat backup, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp beta for iOS, iOS, Apple, iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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