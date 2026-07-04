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How to Reserve Your Username on WhatsApp: A Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp also lets users select a username key to control who can contact them using WhatsApp Usernames.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2026 12:00 IST
How to Reserve Your Username on WhatsApp: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

Here's how you can reserve your username on WhatsApp

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Highlights
  • Users can choose to change their usernames on WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp calls usernames its new privacy feature
  • WhatsApp Usernames are expected to roll out soon
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WhatsApp recently released an option that allows you to reserve your username on the instant messaging app. The company has also announced that it plans to introduce the Usernames functionality soon, which will allow users to search for others and vice versa, by simply using their usernames. The company calls the upcoming Usernames feature its “latest step" to give its users more privacy options and how the users appear to others in the app. The option to reserve your username is currently rolling out in phases and is expected to be available to most WhatsApp users in the coming days.

However, if you are wondering how you can reserve a username of your choice on WhatsApp before somebody else claims it as theirs, here's a step-by-step guide to help you do the same. You can read more about the feature here. To make an informed decision, you can also read about the criticism regarding the upcoming feature here.

What Are WhatsApp Usernames

The ability to reserve a username on WhatsApp is the precursor to the upcoming functionality, which will allow you to search for other known and unknown WhatsApp users, bringing the instant messaging platform closer to how other social media platforms, like Instagram, function. Confirmed to roll out soon, the feature will eliminate the need for you to share phone numbers with other users to allow them to contact you via WhatsApp.

You will be able to simply share your usernames with others, and they will then be able to search for you within the app. However, if you do not want everyone to contact you, you can choose to set a unique username key. Others will not be able to contact you if they do not have this key.

How to Reserve Your WhatsApp Username

  1. Open WhatsApp after updating the app to the latest version from the Play Store or App Store.
  2. Tap on the Profile button in the bottom-right corner of the screen if you have an iPhone. If you are an Android user, tap on the vertical dotted line in the top-right corner of the screen > Settings.
  3. Navigate to the Account Settings menu.
  4. Under the 'Your account' section, tap on the Username button.
  5. Set your existing Instagram username or Facebook username as your WhatsApp username, or tap on the Create username button to set a new username.
  6. Enter the username you wish to set to check its availability.
  7. Tap the Save button.

How to Set Your WhatsApp Username Key

  1. Open WhatsApp and make sure you have reserved or set your username.
  2. Now, tap on the Contact me by my username button, placed under your selected username.
  3. Then, select the People who know my key option.
  4. A new screen will appear with a preset key. Here, you can tap on the Get a different key button to get a new username key.
  5. Now, tap on the Save Key button.
  6. You can reset your username key by following Steps 2 to 6.

FAQs

1. Why do I not see the option to reserve a username on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is currently rolling out the option to reserve usernames in phases. You can expect the option to appear in the coming days.

2. Why should I reserve a username on WhatsApp?

You should reserve a username on WhatsApp in advance to avoid chances of others reserving the username of your choice before you.

3. Is it mandatory to set a username on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp says that the upcoming Usernames feature will be optional. You can continue using your phone number if you do not want to set a username on WhatsApp.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Usernames, WhatsApp, How to Reserve Usernames on WhatsApp, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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