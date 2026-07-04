How to Reserve Your Username on WhatsApp: A Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp recently released an option that allows you to reserve your username on the instant messaging app. The company has also announced that it plans to introduce the Usernames functionality soon, which will allow users to search for others and vice versa, by simply using their usernames. The company calls the upcoming Usernames feature its “latest step" to give its users more privacy options and how the users appear to others in the app. The option to reserve your username is currently rolling out in phases and is expected to be available to most WhatsApp users in the coming days.

However, if you are wondering how you can reserve a username of your choice on WhatsApp before somebody else claims it as theirs, here's a step-by-step guide to help you do the same. You can read more about the feature here. To make an informed decision, you can also read about the criticism regarding the upcoming feature here.

What Are WhatsApp Usernames

The ability to reserve a username on WhatsApp is the precursor to the upcoming functionality, which will allow you to search for other known and unknown WhatsApp users, bringing the instant messaging platform closer to how other social media platforms, like Instagram, function. Confirmed to roll out soon, the feature will eliminate the need for you to share phone numbers with other users to allow them to contact you via WhatsApp.

You will be able to simply share your usernames with others, and they will then be able to search for you within the app. However, if you do not want everyone to contact you, you can choose to set a unique username key. Others will not be able to contact you if they do not have this key.

How to Reserve Your WhatsApp Username Open WhatsApp after updating the app to the latest version from the Play Store or App Store. Tap on the Profile button in the bottom-right corner of the screen if you have an iPhone. If you are an Android user, tap on the vertical dotted line in the top-right corner of the screen > Settings. Navigate to the Account Settings menu. Under the 'Your account' section, tap on the Username button. Set your existing Instagram username or Facebook username as your WhatsApp username, or tap on the Create username button to set a new username. Enter the username you wish to set to check its availability. Tap the Save button.

How to Set Your WhatsApp Username Key

Open WhatsApp and make sure you have reserved or set your username. Now, tap on the Contact me by my username button, placed under your selected username. Then, select the People who know my key option. A new screen will appear with a preset key. Here, you can tap on the Get a different key button to get a new username key. Now, tap on the Save Key button. You can reset your username key by following Steps 2 to 6.

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