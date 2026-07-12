How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From Android to iPhone in India

Switching to a new smartphone was usually considered a hassle, with the primary concern being leaving years of WhatsApp conversations behind. However, that is no longer the case. Earlier this year, the Meta-owned messaging app introduced a built-in cross-platform chat transfer feature. It allows users to securely move their chat history, including messages and media, between Android and iPhone and vice versa, without relying on third-party tools. Provided both of your devices meet the system requirements, the process is fairly straightforward.

In this guide, we will explain how you can transfer your WhatsApp chats from an Android phone to an iPhone in just a few simple steps.

WhatsApp Supports Cross-Platform Chat Transfers

WhatsApp offers native support for transferring chat history from Android to iPhone. Unlike cloud backups, which are platform-specific, such as Google Drive for Android and iCloud for iPhone, this method transfers chats directly between the two devices over a local Wi-Fi connection.

This means your data does not pass through cloud servers during the transfer. WhatsApp also notes that it cannot access or view the data being transferred.

There are a few limitations, however. Firstly, it is not possible to merge old chats with new conversations. Further, WhatsApp does not allow you to transfer chats to a different phone number without first changing it on the old device. WhatsApp Business chats, status updates, and peer-to-peer payment messages are not supported during transfer, either.

In case you want to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android, here's our dedicated guide on how to do so. And if you still haven't reserved your username on WhatsApp before the functionality is widely rolled out, you can do so in just a few steps.

What You Need to Know Before Transferring Your WhatsApp Chats

Before beginning with the chat transfer, you should ensure that both devices have the latest version of WhatsApp installed and that you are using the same phone number. The Wi-Fi connection should be stable, and both the Android and iPhone should have sufficient charge.

Lastly, the iPhone must have enough free storage to accommodate the transferred chats and media.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From Android to iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and navigate to Chats > Transfer chat history > Transfer to iPhone Tap Continue once WhatsApp finishes preparing your chat history for transfer. If prompted, tap Allow to grant WhatsApp access to your Android phone's camera. Keep the device unlocked during the entire transfer process. Now switch to your iPhone. Open WhatsApp and verify your account using the same phone number that was used on your Android phone. When prompted, tap Allow to let the two devices connect. Use your Android phone's camera to scan the QR code displayed on the iPhone. When prompted on your Android phone, tap Join to connect to the temporary Wi-Fi network created for the transfer. Wait for WhatsApp to transfer your chat history and media to the iPhone. Once the transfer is complete, tap Next on your iPhone. Your chats will now appear in WhatsApp, and you can continue using the app on your new iPhone.