WhatsApp Business Beta Users Nudged to Link Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Reach More Users

WhatsApp is using an in-app banner feature to show Business users the advantages of linking their accounts on the latest beta version.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 November 2022 08:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

The banner is expected to reach iOS beta testers in the coming days

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has been trying to expand services to more businesses
  • Meta aims to improve adoption of WhatsApp Business
  • WhatsApp recently enabled over 32 people to join video calls

WhatsApp Business has begun testing a new prompt asking users to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts to reach more users. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is nudging beta testers of WhatsApp Business to bring in new customers via an in-app banner. For starters, the banner is reaching a handful of beta testers on Android, and it is expected to roll out to iOS testers in the coming weeks, according to a feature tracker.

According to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new banner asking WhatsApp Business users to link their Instagram and Facebook accounts has begun to show on the latest beta version of the messaging app for Android phones.

The banners prompt users to link their Instagram and Facebook accounts to "bring in new customers" by advertising their business on both platforms.

According to a report by the feature tracker, the cross-platform banner could help, Meta is expand the use of ads on Instagram and Facebook to direct users to WhatsApp Businesses.

Earlier in October, Meta reported a gross advertising revenue of Rs 16,189 crore in India for the financial year. This marked a rise of 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the company's recent filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Last week, WhatsApp began rolling out the ability to support 1,024 members on its group chats, support for 32-member group video calls. The company also began rolling out its much-awaited Communities feature.

Back in May, the platform was also found to be working on a status reply indicator that users will see when they receive replies to their status updates. However, Meta is yet to announce a timeline for the release of this feature, which is still under development.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Facebook, Instagram, Meta
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
