WhatsApp Business has begun testing a new prompt asking users to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts to reach more users. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is nudging beta testers of WhatsApp Business to bring in new customers via an in-app banner. For starters, the banner is reaching a handful of beta testers on Android, and it is expected to roll out to iOS testers in the coming weeks, according to a feature tracker.

According to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new banner asking WhatsApp Business users to link their Instagram and Facebook accounts has begun to show on the latest beta version of the messaging app for Android phones.

The banners prompt users to link their Instagram and Facebook accounts to "bring in new customers" by advertising their business on both platforms.

According to a report by the feature tracker, the cross-platform banner could help, Meta is expand the use of ads on Instagram and Facebook to direct users to WhatsApp Businesses.

Earlier in October, Meta reported a gross advertising revenue of Rs 16,189 crore in India for the financial year. This marked a rise of 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the company's recent filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Last week, WhatsApp began rolling out the ability to support 1,024 members on its group chats, support for 32-member group video calls. The company also began rolling out its much-awaited Communities feature.

Back in May, the platform was also found to be working on a status reply indicator that users will see when they receive replies to their status updates. However, Meta is yet to announce a timeline for the release of this feature, which is still under development.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.