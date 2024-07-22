WhatsApp is speculated to be developing a new feature for its web client which may let users pick usernames, according to claims by a feature tracker. It is tipped to offer more flexibility while connecting with other users on the instant messaging platform by eliminating the need to share phone numbers. The feature is said to be still under development and may not be available to all users of the WhatsApp web client.

Usernames on WhatsApp

According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, users may be able to personalise their profiles on WhatsApp with usernames on the web client. The feature was first tipped last year but WhatsApp has now introduced a new user interface (UI) for it. It is speculated to add a layer of privacy and convenience on WhatsApp by allowing the user to connect with others via usernames, instead of having to share their mobile numbers.

Usernames on WhatsApp Web Client

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As per an alleged screenshot of the feature, its description reads, “Your friends and family can contact you on WhatsApp using this username”. It further adds that the username will be shown in place of the phone number to “protect the user's privacy”.

With this feature, only users who have their username are speculated to be able to contact them. It is tipped to be unique to eliminate any duplication, and users may have to check for its availability while picking a username. Since it is still under development, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on WhatsApp web client.

Other WhatsApp Features

Alongside the ability to pick usernames, WhatsApp is also reported to be developing another addition – a live transcription feature for voice messages. With this, users may be able to generate transcriptions for voice messages they have sent and received. As per the feature tracker, a new banner may appear below a voice transcription, asking the user if they wish to get a transcription of the voice message.

It is reported in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.15.5. It was shortly followed by another under-development feature that may let users get live transcriptions for calls. While it was initially speculated to be using Google's technology, a recent report suggests WhatsApp may rely on its in-house voice translation capabilities.