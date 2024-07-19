WhatsApp for Android was earlier reported to be developing a new real-time translation feature that could utilise Google's live translation technology. A new report now suggests that while the feature is in the works, it will only rely on the instant messaging platform's in-house technology. The feature was spotted in the latest beta again, however, it is still not visible and those who have signed up for the beta programme will not be able to test it. There is no word on when it might be available to users.

WhatsApp's Reported Auto-Translation Feature Might Not Use Google Tech

In its latest update, the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed that the feature still relies on WhatsApp's in-house technology and does not leverage any third-party tech to support it. This means that the entire processing of the feature will occur on-device and the messages will remain end-to-end encrypted.

The feature tracker also shared a new screenshot of the feature, giving a better idea of how it might work. The screenshot was found within the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.12. In the screenshot, the feature is titled “Translate your message”. WhatsApp also highlights, “Your texts are end-to-end encrypted. No one, including WhatsApp, can read them.”

WhatsApp Translation Feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshots, users will first have to turn on a toggle to translate all messages in a chat. Then, they will have to choose the language to be translated and the output language. After that, WhatsApp will ask the user to download a language pack. Once downloaded, all the messages in the chat will be automatically translated. Every translated message will also carry a “translated” label at the bottom of the bubble.

The feature tracker claims that the initial support is limited to languages such as English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian. However, it is likely that WhatsApp will add support for more languages in the future. The feature reportedly appeared in the WhatsApp for Android app version 2.24.15.8 for the first time. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the existence of the feature or its workings.