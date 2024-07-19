Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real Time Translation Feature: Report

WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report

Earlier, a WhatsApp update tracker claimed that the feature might use Google's live translation technology.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2024 19:05 IST
WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

After a message has been translated, it will reportedly show a ‘translated’ tag

Highlights
  • The feature was first spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.24
  • WhatsApp will reportedly download additional files to translate messages
  • The feature has not been made visible to beta testers
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android was earlier reported to be developing a new real-time translation feature that could utilise Google's live translation technology. A new report now suggests that while the feature is in the works, it will only rely on the instant messaging platform's in-house technology. The feature was spotted in the latest beta again, however, it is still not visible and those who have signed up for the beta programme will not be able to test it. There is no word on when it might be available to users.

WhatsApp's Reported Auto-Translation Feature Might Not Use Google Tech

In its latest update, the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed that the feature still relies on WhatsApp's in-house technology and does not leverage any third-party tech to support it. This means that the entire processing of the feature will occur on-device and the messages will remain end-to-end encrypted.

The feature tracker also shared a new screenshot of the feature, giving a better idea of how it might work. The screenshot was found within the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.12. In the screenshot, the feature is titled “Translate your message”. WhatsApp also highlights, “Your texts are end-to-end encrypted. No one, including WhatsApp, can read them.”

whatsapp translation feature wabetainfo WhatsApp Translation Feature

WhatsApp Translation Feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshots, users will first have to turn on a toggle to translate all messages in a chat. Then, they will have to choose the language to be translated and the output language. After that, WhatsApp will ask the user to download a language pack. Once downloaded, all the messages in the chat will be automatically translated. Every translated message will also carry a “translated” label at the bottom of the bubble.

The feature tracker claims that the initial support is limited to languages such as English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian. However, it is likely that WhatsApp will add support for more languages in the future. The feature reportedly appeared in the WhatsApp for Android app version 2.24.15.8 for the first time. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the existence of the feature or its workings.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, WhatsApp features, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Offers on Day 1
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Spotted on Certification Site Weeks Ahead of Debut
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  4. 5 Things to Know About Microsoft's Global Outage Caused by CrowdStrike
  5. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  3. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  4. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  5. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  8. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  9. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  10. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »