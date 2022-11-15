Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Companion Mode to Link Secondary Phone, Tablet Enters Testing on Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp Companion Mode to Link Secondary Phone, Tablet Enters Testing on Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp currently allows users to link up to four other computers to their WhatsApp account.

By ANI |  Updated: 15 November 2022 12:24 IST
WhatsApp Companion Mode to Link Secondary Phone, Tablet Enters Testing on Latest Beta Version

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android claimed to add the ability to link to an Android tablet

Highlights
  • Companion mode allows to link a secondary device to primary account
  • This feature is only available to some beta testers for now
  • WhatsApp can be paired in secondary phones by scanning a QR code

WhatsApp will has begun testing the ability to link a secondary phone and an Android tablet as part of the 'companion mode' that is said to be in development. The Meta-owned instant messaging and calling service has been working on an evolved version of its multi-device feature to support additional smartphones and tablets, according to previous reports. A feature tracker has revealed that the company is now allowing some beta testers on Android phones and tablets to link a secondary phone to their primary WhatsApp account. There's no word from the company on when the companion mode will be rolled out to all users on the stable channel.

According to noted feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp beta for Android — version 2.22.24.18 — adds support for the companion mode which allows users to link a secondary phone to their primary account.

whatsapp companion mode wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

WhatsApp currently lets users link up to four other computers to their primary account, with access to most features available on the smartphone apps, as well as end-to-end encryption. The upcoming companion mode would allow users to link phones and tablets, in addition to computers.

Beta users of the messaging app on Android can activate companion mode by going to the options menu on the registration screen and selecting 'Link a device' from the dropdown menu, according to the feature tracker. The feature has been rolled out to some beta users for now, while a wider rollout will take more time.

The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android also brings the ability to link to an Android tablet, the feature tracker claims.

This feature is only available to some beta testers for now and is found in the linked devices beta option in the devices section of the settings menu. The pairing process is straightforward and done via scanning a QR code, according to WABetaInfo. The service is said to be planning to bring the new companion mode to more users with upcoming updates.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Companion Mode, WhatsApp beta for Android
Three Out of Four Bitcoin Investors Have Lost Money Since 2015, Study Finds
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Phone 14 Pro - The Best Camera Phone

Related Stories

WhatsApp Companion Mode to Link Secondary Phone, Tablet Enters Testing on Latest Beta Version
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  2. WhatsApp 'Companion Mode' to Link Secondary Phone, Tablet Enters Testing
  3. Elon Musk's $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Challenged in US Court
  4. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
  6. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  7. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  8. iQoo Z5 Review: A Decent Step Up, but Not a Big Leap
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  10. Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Aftermath: US Federal Reserve's Top Regulator Urges 'Guardrails' for Cryptocurrencies
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy XCover 6 Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 Official Support Page Goes Live in India, Expected to Launch Soon
  4. The Game Awards 2022 Nominees Announced: God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West Lead the Pack
  5. WhatsApp Companion Mode to Link Secondary Phone, Tablet Enters Testing on Latest Beta Version
  6. Three Out of Four Bitcoin Investors Have Lost Money Since 2015, Study Finds
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. NASA Artemis I Moon Rocket Launch Countdown Begins Ahead of November 16 Maiden Flight
  9. BTC, ETH Reflect Gains as Overall Crypto Market Swells by 4.30 Percent in 24 Hours
  10. Facial Recognition Technology, Smart Glasses Outlawed in Italy, Except for Fighting Crime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.