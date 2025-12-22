The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G was launched in China in November and is expected to make its way to the global markets soon. The company has now confirmed the launch of the smartphones in India, too. The teaser video, posted on a social media site, provides a glimpse at one of the upcoming models in blue and white colourways. According to a tipster, an unprecedented four Reno 15 Series 5G smartphones are expected to be launched in the country.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G India Launch

Oppo confirmed the India launch of the Reno 15 Series 5G in a post on X. The post is captioned as “Coming Soon”, although the exact launch date of the smartphones remains under wraps. The teaser post shows blue and white colourways of one of the Reno 15 Series 5G models, bearing distinct designs.

That feeling when your favourite series drops a new season. Yeah… it's that kind of moment!! ✨ #OPPOReno15Series, Coming Soon! #AIPortraitCamera #TravelWithReno pic.twitter.com/ODDyKZA5XL — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) December 21, 2025

The blue colour option appears to have a gradient effect that resembles the natural phenomenon of the aurora (Northern Lights). Meanwhile, the white shade has a ribbon-like design element at the back panel. Per previous report, this could be the new Reno 15 Pro mini, which is rumoured to be introduced in a Glacier White colour option with a unique ribbon-style finish.

Both models sport a slightly redesigned camera island, with lens placement resembling the Pro iPhone models of the past. The deco appears to house three distinct lens rings and an LED flash.

According to tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G in India will include four models — Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15c, and Reno 15 Pro mini.

All of the aforementioned handsets are tipped to come with an AI Portrait Camera. The Pro mini variant may include a 200-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, the standard Oppo Reno 15 is expected to be equipped with a 120x periscope telephoto lens, priced under Rs. 50,000 in the country.

The tipster also claimed that the Reno 15c will debut with a 7,000mAh battery and could be priced under Rs. 40,000. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro, on the other hand, could include wireless charging support.