Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Date Announced; Design and 'Starry' Green Colourway Revealed

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is claimed to be the company’s thinnest Ultra model to date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 December 2025 08:51 IST


Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Black and white colourways of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra were teased

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch is set for December 25 a5 7pm local time
  • Xiaomi has teased major telephoto low-light photography improvements
  • New Starry Sky Green colour uses ore particles for a unique finish
Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in China this week, the company announced via social media on Monday. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, positioned as the top-of-the-line model in the latest flagship Xiaomi 17 series. The China-based company has also revealed the design of the upcoming model. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra shares several design elements with its predecessor, including a large circular camera deco placed centrally at the rear panel.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Date

In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in China on December 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), at the Xiaomi x Leica Imaging Strategic Cooperation Upgrade event. While information remains under wraps, the company teased the inclusion of a new simultaneous telephoto optical system and a “huge leap” in low-light photography.

A teaser image reveals the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's black and white colourways. It appears to be very similar to the 15 Ultra in terms of design, with much of the real estate at the back occupied by the large camera island. The handset appears to feature the Leica branding inside the deco.

xiaomi 17 ultra starry green weibo Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Starry Sky Green colourway of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

In a subsequent video, the company provided the first glimpse of the Starry Sky Green (translated from Chinese) colour option of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. As per Xiaomi President Lu Weibing, it incorporates ore particles that resemble a starry sky. This variant is confirmed to feature segmented and circular volume buttons, similar to the iPhone models of the past, along with a large R-angle 2D flat screen.

With a thickness of 8.29mm, the official claimed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the company's thinnest Ultra model to date.

The first camera sample shot on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra demonstrates its capabilities. It captured the photo at a low ISO of 64 and a shutter speed of 1/50s. The sensor uses an f/1.67 aperture.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is confirmed to debut with a triple rear camera, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1-inch OmniVision OV50X sensor and a Leica-branded 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. We can expect more details about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to surface closer to its December 25 launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Curiosity Explores Polygon-Covered Rocks in Monte Grande Hollow During Sols 4743-4749


