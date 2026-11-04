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WhatsApp Rolls Out Recent Media Suggestions Feature for Android and iOS Users: Report

WhatsApp is said to be testing two different ways to display recent media suggestions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 20:52 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Recent Media Suggestions Feature for Android and iOS Users: Report

Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp reportedly enables the feature automatically for eligible users

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp is rolling out Recent Media Suggestions to Android and iOS users
  • The feature displays the latest photo or video from the device gallery
  • The feature can be disabled from app's settings
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WhatsApp has reportedly introduced the Recent Media Suggestions feature. The new functionality is said to be rolling out to some users on both Android and iOS with the latest versions. As the name implies, Recent Media Suggestions is designed to make sharing photos and videos by showing the latest media from a user's device gallery directly within conversations. Instead of manually opening the gallery, users can access the suggested content from the chat interface.

How WhatsApp Recent Media Suggestions Feature Works

As per a report by Wabetainfo, Media suggestions are rolling out to select WhatsApp users on Android and iOS. It lets users send whatever they most recently added to their gallery.

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WhatsApp is said to be testing two different ways to display recent media suggestions. In the first version, users can reportedly see a notification above the chat bar featuring a thumbnail of their latest gallery item. The other version temporarily replaces the camera icon in the chat bar with a thumbnail of the suggested media. Users can also ignore the suggestion and keep the conversation as usual.

Tapping either suggestion opens WhatsApp's drawing editor, allowing users to preview the content. Users can add captions or stickers before sharing it. The app does not send photos or videos automatically, preventing accidental sharing. The Recent Media Suggestions feature can suggest media recently added to the gallery, including camera photos, screenshots, downloaded images and videos saved from other applications.

Recent Media Suggestions feature is enabled automatically for eligible users. However, users who do not want media suggestions can turn them off through the app settings by heading to Settings > Chats > Recent media suggestions and disabling the option. Once switched off, WhatsApp will stop displaying these suggestions in conversations.

The feature is said to be rolling out gradually to select users running the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It may take some time before it becomes available to all users.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Recent Media Suggestions, WhatsApp Media Suggestions, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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