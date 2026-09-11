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Snapchat Plans Lets Users Manage Event Invites, Dates and Attendees in One Place

Snapchat will soon let users create events directly within a chat window with Snapchat Plans.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 13:41 IST
Snapchat Plans Lets Users Manage Event Invites, Dates and Attendees in One Place

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat Plans lets users invite up to 200 friends

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Highlights
  • Snapchat Plans lets users receive event invitations
  • Snapchat Plans allows users to track events
  • Snapchat Plans displays all the events in one place
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Snapchat Plans was launched on Friday by the ephemeral photo-sharing platform as a new suite of features for managing events within the app. Snapchat says that Snapchat Plans builds on observed user behaviour patterns and trends, primarily the use of group chats to plan and organise events within the Snapchat app. The added features allow users to send and receive invitations to events from mutual friends, track key details, including time, date, and attendees of the event, and view all the events in a single place within the app. The company has also announced that it will soon add a new feature to Snapchat Plans.

Snapchat Introduces Snapchat Plans With Event Management Features

In a blog post, the social media platform announced that it has launched Snapchat Plans, which brings various new features to the ephemeral photo-sharing app for managing events. Citing a survey, the company said that 35 percent of its users between the ages of 13 and 24 are using group chats to make plans and organise real-life events.

The new Snapchat Plans builds on this pattern and behaviour to allow users to send and receive invitations from mutual friends, track key details like time, date, and attendees, and view plans in one “easy-to-find” place within the Snapchat app. On top of this, the company said that soon users will be able to create events directly within a chat window on Snapchat.

To create a Snapchat Plan, users can start by adding a title. Then, they can choose a date and time. Snapchat allows users to send invites to up to 200 other users, including friends, family members, and acquaintances. Users can also add a Bitmoji cover art to personalise a Snapchat Plan.

The cover art can automatically update as the plans progress. Snapchat Plans invitations are sent to users within individual chat windows. The company says that the invited users can RSVP directly to the Snapchat Plan with “Going, Maybe, or Can't Go,” and the ongoing conversations are not interrupted.

Snapchat Plans also adds a new section called “My Plans”, which lets users browse all their current, upcoming, and past Snapchat Plans. On top of this, users can see mutual plans with other users in the “Our Plans” section. After creating a Snapchat Plan, users can revisit it to view the list of invited individuals attending the event. They can also make changes and update details for a Snapchat Plan in the My Plans section. Meanwhile, Snapchat Plans sends a reminder 1 hour before the event starts.

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Further reading: Snapchat Plans, Snapchat, Snapchat Plans Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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