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WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Meta AI-Powered Image Expansion Feature for iPhone

The feature reportedly allows users to expand photos directly in WhatsApp's drawing editor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 16:50 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Meta AI-Powered Image Expansion Feature for iPhone

Photo Credit: Pexels

WABetaInfo says the feature is in development for WhatsApp for iOS

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Highlights
  • The feature generates missing edges to turn photos into 9:16 format
  • It was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 26.44.10.16 for iOS
  • Users can preview, undo, or regenerate photos before sending them
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WhatsApp is said to be testing a new AI-powered feature for iPhone. According to a feature tracker, it may let users expand photos directly within the messaging app before sharing them. The functionality reportedly leverages Meta AI, the company's AI assistant, to generate additional content around an existing image and convert it into a vertical 9:16 format. The report claims that it will also make it easier to share landscape and square photos in a full-screen format as WhatsApp Status updates.

WhatsApp Image Expansion Feature for iOS

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the image expansion feature to some beta testers. It was reportedly discovered within the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.44.10.16 app, which is available through Apple's TestFlight programme. The feature is said to allow users to expand photos directly in the app's drawing editor.

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Upon selecting a photo to share in an individual or group chat, WhatsApp reportedly opens its drawing editor. Alongside the existing editing options, users are expected to see a new option to expand the image. Selecting it will reportedly prompt Meta AI to analyse the photo and generate an expanded version.

The feature tracker claims that the entire process takes a few seconds, after which the edited image appears in the drawing editor for users to review before sharing it.

WhatsApp will also reportedly have control over the generated result. The app does not automatically send the expanded image once Meta AI finishes processing it. Instead, it first previews the result, helping users decide whether they want to share it. They can tap the undo button to return to the original photo, while also having the option to generate another version.

Meta AI reportedly analyses the contents and context of the original photo to generate additional visual details around its edges. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will create a vertical 9:16 image that looks like a natural continuation of the original scene. WABetaInfo claims that the image expansion feature will not be limited to conversations. This means users may also be able to use it for WhatsApp Status updates, expanding a photo before posting it as a status, eliminating the need to open a separate image-editing app.

The WhatsApp image expansion feature is currently available to some users who install the latest beta version through TestFlight. However, availability remains limited as WhatsApp is gradually rolling it out to more accounts.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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