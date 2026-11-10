Krafton India announced the release date of the BGMI 4.7 update on Tuesday. The upcoming update is confirmed to bring a new winter-themed experience to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The experience is called Arctic Chronicles and draws inspiration from Jormungandr, the colossal serpent from Norse mythology, and will transform parts of the battleground across Erangel, Livik and Vikendi. Krafton said that the update will also introduce additional seasonal experiences over the following weeks.

In a press note, Krafton India said that Arctic Chronicles will be the main attraction of the BGMI 4.7 update. The theme mode will be available from November 18, 2026, to January 18, 2027, across Erangel, Livik and Vikendi. Inspired by Jormungandr, the giant serpent from Norse mythology, the mode will introduce an ancient beast that becomes part of the battleground itself.

As per the developer, players will be able to blow a horn to awaken the Ancient Beast's tail, raising a submerged tower from the water. Its enormous body will also become part of the terrain, concealing new areas, supplies and alternative ways to navigate the map. Apart from this, players will also be able to confront the creature directly.

However, full details of this encounter remain under wraps.

On December 3, the BGMI 4.7 update will add another themed experience called Erangel Subzero. The mode, available in Ranked matches on Erangel, is said to revolve around a secret experiment gone wrong, which causes Tesonic satellites to crash onto the island and release a cold gas that gradually freezes the surrounding areas.

Consequently, Krafton said that several in-game familiar locations will change. Stalber will be frozen over, while Shelter will become a satellite crash site that is rumoured to contain rare supplies. Part of the Sosnovka bridge will also have collapsed. The mode will also introduce new cold-weather gear and vehicles.

The seasonal celebrations will continue with the Snow Festival, which arrives on December 17. The mode will bring a festive playground into BGMI. The company has also planned a New Year celebration within the game. On December 31 at 8 PM IST, a giant countdown will appear in the sky across most BGMI maps, leading up to a fireworks display at midnight.

Krafton will share trailers, additional reveals and complete details about the update through its official YouTube and Instagram channels ahead of the rollout.