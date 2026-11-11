Grand Theft Auto 6 is now available to pre-load globally on consoles ahead of its November 19 launch. Developer Rockstar Games released a short pre-load trailer for the game on Tuesday. The developer also finally confirmed that GTA 6 will target 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Eager fans have been speculating about the performance of Grand Theft Auto 6 on consoles, with many expecting the game to not come with a ‘performance' mode that targets 60fps, as most modern triple-A games do. Those fears have now been confirmed after Rockstar detailed the performance of the game in its latest pre-load announcement.

“Grand Theft Auto VI has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants,” the developer said.

GTA 6 will come with some enhancements on PS5 Pro, but no 60fps mode. Rockstar said the game will come with improved image clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on PS5 Pro. Additionally, ray-traced shadows will be exclusive to the pro console. There's no 40fps mode on VRR supported displays either.

GTA 6 PS5 Features

Rockstar and Sony also detailed the platform-specific enhancements that will be available on PS5. GTA 6 will support high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers, improved spatial audio rendering to take advantage of Tempest 3D Audio, and improved load times on PS5's custom SSD.

The game will also support adaptive triggers and utilise controller speakers on the DualSense controller. Both haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features will be adjustable via accessibility settings.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X globally. The pre-load file will take up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console. Rockstar also released a new pre-load trailer for the game, featuring a new song, “Blood in Your Eyes” by Tove Lo from the official Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack.