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Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Target 30fps on Consoles; Rockstar Confirms PS5 Features

GTA 6 will get improved image clarity through PSSR and ray-traced shadows on PS5 Pro.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 November 2026 10:41 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Target 30fps on Consoles; Rockstar Confirms PS5 Features

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • GTA 6 gets haptic feedback, adaptive triggers on DualSense controllers
  • The game will get improved image quality via PSSR on PS5 Pro
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will not get a 60fps mode on consoles
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is now available to pre-load globally on consoles ahead of its November 19 launch. Developer Rockstar Games released a short pre-load trailer for the game on Tuesday. The developer also finally confirmed that GTA 6 will target 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Eager fans have been speculating about the performance of Grand Theft Auto 6 on consoles, with many expecting the game to not come with a ‘performance' mode that targets 60fps, as most modern triple-A games do. Those fears have now been confirmed after Rockstar detailed the performance of the game in its latest pre-load announcement.

“Grand Theft Auto VI has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants,” the developer said.

GTA 6 will come with some enhancements on PS5 Pro, but no 60fps mode. Rockstar said the game will come with improved image clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on PS5 Pro. Additionally, ray-traced shadows will be exclusive to the pro console. There's no 40fps mode on VRR supported displays either.

GTA 6 PS5 Features

Rockstar and Sony also detailed the platform-specific enhancements that will be available on PS5. GTA 6 will support high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers, improved spatial audio rendering to take advantage of Tempest 3D Audio, and improved load times on PS5's custom SSD.

The game will also support adaptive triggers and utilise controller speakers on the DualSense controller. Both haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features will be adjustable via accessibility settings.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X globally. The pre-load file will take up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console. Rockstar also released a new pre-load trailer for the game, featuring a new song, “Blood in Your Eyes” by Tove Lo from the official Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack.

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Further reading: GTA 6, PS5, PS5 Pro, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Pre Loading
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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