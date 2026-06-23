Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta, on Monday announced that he is stepping down after more than seven years at the helm of the world's largest messaging platform. The move marks a significant moment not just for WhatsApp, but also for India's technology ecosystem. This is because Meta announced that Kunal Shah, the founder of Indian fintech platform CRED, will succeed Cathcart. One of the country's most prominent startup entrepreneurs and angel investors, Shah is all set to become one of the highest-profile Indian executives to lead a major Meta-owned product.

But who exactly is Kunal Shah, and why has Meta chosen him for the role?

Who Is Kunal Shah

Born on May 30, 1979, Kunal Shah is an Indian entrepreneur, angel investor, and startup mentor. He studied philosophy at Wilson College in Mumbai and later enrolled in a part-time MBA programme at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

Shah entered the startup industry in 2019 when he founded the cashback and customer rewards platform PaisaBack. The platform later evolved into FreeCharge, which Sandeep Tandon co-founded in 2010. It is said to have played a significant role in popularising online payments in India before being acquired by Snapdeal in 2015.

After its sale, Shah became an angel investor and startup advisor. According to reports, he has backed more than 250 startups over the years, including renowned unicorns like BharatPe and Razorpay. He has also served in advisory and leadership positions across the tech sector. These positions include the chairmanship of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the apex body representing India's internet industry. Further, Shah served as an advisor to Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV Partners) and as a board member of the fintech company Pine Labs. Fortune India also featured him in their 40 Under 40 list in 2016.

Then, in 2018, Shah founded CRED. It is a members-only Bengaluru-based fintech platform that rewards users for paying credit card bills on time. In recent years, CRED has become one of the country's most recognised fintech startups, expanding its suite of services to include lending, payments, commerce, and financial services.

Kunal Shah's name has again made the headlines, with Meta's decision to appoint him as the global head of WhatsApp, succeeding Will Cathcart, who held the reins for about seven years. Shah is now expected to lead WhatsApp's next phase of growth. Cathcart described the decision as the “right moment to step back”, which suggests he may not be entirely moving on from the instant messaging platform.

Following the announcement, Shah said, “While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp's journey."

The move also coincides with Meta's acquisition of a minority stake in CRED through a reported $900 million (roughly Rs. 8,506 crore) strategic investment. As part of the transition, Shah announced that he would step down as CEO of CRED. Miten Sampat will be taking over as interim CEO of the fintech platform.

Reason Behind Shah's Appointment

According to Meta, Shah's entrepreneurial background is precisely what WhatsApp needs for its next phase of growth. In a press note, the company mentioned that Shah brings a founder's mindset, deep product thinking, and a strong understanding of how WhatsApp is integrated into people's daily lives.

Chris Cox, Meta's Chief Product Officer, approached Shah directly while searching for a leader capable of understanding both WhatsApp's global opportunity and the needs of its billions of users.

Commenting on the appointment, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app.”