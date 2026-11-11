Reddit has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping tool that turns community discussions into dedicated product reviews. The feature, called Reddit Reviews, organises product conversations across Reddit into dedicated reviews and highlights the important takeaways from users. The new tool is currently in testing in the US and helps people understand what a product is really like. Reddit Reviews will include images, prices, and purchase links from brands and retailers.

Reddit Reviews Launched

In a blog post on Tuesday, Reddit has announced Reddit Reviews. As mentioned, the new AI-powered feature is intended to make product research and discovery easier on the platform. The feature brings together product discussions from different Reddit communities and presents them in dedicated review pages. This process will allow shoppers to see the user experience before making a purchase decision.

Reddit Reviews feature is initially being tested with a selection of frequently discussed products and categories in the US on iOS, Android, and web. The initial selection includes about 10,000 products frequently discussed on Reddit across four categories such as Electronics, Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, and Fashion and Apparel. The company confirmed that it will bring more products and categories to Reddit Reviews and expand beyond the US next year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reddit Reviews organise conversations with AI in which users share their experiences with different products. It also retains links to the original discussions. Users can access product reviews by searching for a product or category in the search bar in the Reddit app. They can also open a review page by selecting a highlighted product name in a comment.

Each review page features a "what people are saying" summary of what Reddit users are saying about the product. It also includes a visual breakdown highlighting how many of them are positive, mixed, or negative, and themes that show what people commonly like and dislike to help shoppers understand the trade-offs. Some review pages may also display images, prices, and purchase links where supplied by brand and retailer catalogues.

Reddit says people can browse all comments about a product, using topic filters derived from Reddit conversations to focus on their questions. The review also highlights products people commonly compare. Reddit Reviews also includes category pages that group similar products based on topics and requirements discussed by users.

If a review is not yet available for a particular product, Reddit said its AI Search feature can provide an answer based on discussions across the platform.

Reddit assured that the product recommendations will not be paid placements. Businesses will not be able to pay to have their products included in the feature. Reddit assured that volunteer moderators will oversee individual communities, and the company's Safety team enforces platform-wide rules. Users can also vote on posts based on their usefulness and relevance to discussions.