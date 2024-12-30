Technology News
WhatsApp Web Tipped to Be Developing ‘Chat With Us’ Option for Quick Support

The initial responses from WhatsApp support are said to be automated or generated using AI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2024 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Quick support is said to be still under development and not available to even WhatsApp beta users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Web could add a ‘Chat with us’ feature for quick support
  • The feature is reported on WhatsApp Web beta version 2.3000.1019086198
  • It may replace the ‘Contact us’ feature in the Help section
WhatsApp Web, the desktop client of the instant messaging app from Meta, is developing a new feature that lets users contact the support team quickly, as per a claim by a feature tracker. The new option, dubbed ‘Chat with us', is said to be available in the Help section of the desktop version of WhatsApp and is scheduled for release in a future version of the app. Notably, the popular messaging platform was also reported to be developing a functionality which lets Android users get answers to queries using artificial intelligence (AI).

Quick Support on WhatsApp

As per the feature tracker WABetaInfo, testers will be able to access the new ‘Chat with us' option on WhatsApp web client version 2.3000.1019086198 (or newer). Following its rollout, it may be visible in the Help section of the instant messaging app, replacing the existing Contact us option.

As the name suggests, Chat with us will let users quickly contact WhatsApp support. The feature tracker claims that when users interact with this option, they will receive a notification about WhatsApp support getting back to them soon. The initial responses are expected to be generated using AI or automated, but users will be presented with an option to elevate their query and get in touch with a human representative.

The arrival of this feature is speculated to improve upon the existing WhatsApp support process, which currently requires users to fill in certain details and go through FAQs before being patched through to the official support team.

WABetaInfo reports that the Chat with us option is still under development and is not available to even beta testers of WhatsApp Web.

AI-Generated Responses

In October, WhatsApp for Android was reported to be developing a new feature which provides users with AI-generated responses to queries. Spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for Android app version 2.23.23.8, it is said to deliver responses using a “secure AI service from Meta”. The feature, which remains under development, is speculated to improve user interactions and minimise support times.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Whatsapp web, WhatsApp Web Beta, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

