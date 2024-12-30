WhatsApp Web, the desktop client of the instant messaging app from Meta, is developing a new feature that lets users contact the support team quickly, as per a claim by a feature tracker. The new option, dubbed ‘Chat with us', is said to be available in the Help section of the desktop version of WhatsApp and is scheduled for release in a future version of the app. Notably, the popular messaging platform was also reported to be developing a functionality which lets Android users get answers to queries using artificial intelligence (AI).

Quick Support on WhatsApp

As per the feature tracker WABetaInfo, testers will be able to access the new ‘Chat with us' option on WhatsApp web client version 2.3000.1019086198 (or newer). Following its rollout, it may be visible in the Help section of the instant messaging app, replacing the existing Contact us option.

As the name suggests, Chat with us will let users quickly contact WhatsApp support. The feature tracker claims that when users interact with this option, they will receive a notification about WhatsApp support getting back to them soon. The initial responses are expected to be generated using AI or automated, but users will be presented with an option to elevate their query and get in touch with a human representative.

The arrival of this feature is speculated to improve upon the existing WhatsApp support process, which currently requires users to fill in certain details and go through FAQs before being patched through to the official support team.

WABetaInfo reports that the Chat with us option is still under development and is not available to even beta testers of WhatsApp Web.

AI-Generated Responses

In October, WhatsApp for Android was reported to be developing a new feature which provides users with AI-generated responses to queries. Spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for Android app version 2.23.23.8, it is said to deliver responses using a “secure AI service from Meta”. The feature, which remains under development, is speculated to improve user interactions and minimise support times.