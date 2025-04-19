Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp will perform translate messages on a user's device after prompting users to download language packs.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2025 15:13 IST
WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp message translation doesn't send messages to the company's servers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing a new message translation feature
  • The feature is designed to work on a user's device
  • WhatsApp message translation should roll out to all users after testing
Advertisement

WhatsApp has begun testing a new message translation feature on the latest beta version of the app for Android smartphones. A feature tracker spotted a new settings option that enables seamless, automatic on-device translation of messages. WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for messages, so the new 'translate messages' feature processes messages on a user's device, instead of using the company's servers. WhatsApp will ask users to select and download language packs to use the translation feature on a smartphone.

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Uses Offline Language Packs

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.12.25, some beta testers can access a new 'Translate Messages' feature. A new toggle appears under the Chat lock setting on per-chat basis. According to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the platform has been working on the feature since July 2024. The feature works in chats and WhatsApp channels.

WhatsApp's on-device message translation feature (Tap to expand)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Once the feature rolls out, users will need to enable the Translate messages toggle that is available when viewing the chat settings for a particular conversation. After this is enabled, users will be asked to select pick from a list of languages that currently comprises Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian.

After selecting a language, WhatsApp will download a language pack that is required to enable the message translation feature. The new feature to translate messages is said to work offline, which means that messages are processed on the user's device, instead of using Meta's servers.

The feature tracker has also revealed that users can enable automatic message translation on all WhatsApp chats, or choose to translate individual messages by tapping a Translate option. The feature is disabled by default, and users can disable it and manage language packs from the app's settings.

This is not the first on-device language feature to roll out to WhatsApp in recent months. The messaging app previously rolled out support for voice note transcription, which adds transcribes incoming audio messages. This feature also requires a language pack to be downloaded to a user's device, and all transcriptions are performed on-device, according to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, Message Translation, WhatsApp Features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Confirmed to Launch in May
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Feature a Total of Three Rear Cameras
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  6. Gadgets 360 With Technical Guruji: Realme P3 Series, M3 Ultra Mac Studio and More
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei
  4. Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low-Cost Tesla Model Y: Report
  5. Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App
  6. Atomfall's Game Pass Launch a 'Huge Success', Rebellion CEO Says
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  8. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  9. OpenAI Unveils Codex CLI, an Open-Source Agentic Coding Assistant That Can Operate Locally
  10. Google to Appeal Against Part of US Court's Decision in Monopoly Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »