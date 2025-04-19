WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp has begun testing a new message translation feature on the latest beta version of the app for Android smartphones. A feature tracker spotted a new settings option that enables seamless, automatic on-device translation of messages. WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for messages, so the new 'translate messages' feature processes messages on a user's device, instead of using the company's servers. WhatsApp will ask users to select and download language packs to use the translation feature on a smartphone.

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Uses Offline Language Packs

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.12.25, some beta testers can access a new 'Translate Messages' feature. A new toggle appears under the Chat lock setting on per-chat basis. According to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the platform has been working on the feature since July 2024. The feature works in chats and WhatsApp channels.

WhatsApp's on-device message translation feature (Tap to expand)

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Once the feature rolls out, users will need to enable the Translate messages toggle that is available when viewing the chat settings for a particular conversation. After this is enabled, users will be asked to select pick from a list of languages that currently comprises Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian.

After selecting a language, WhatsApp will download a language pack that is required to enable the message translation feature. The new feature to translate messages is said to work offline, which means that messages are processed on the user's device, instead of using Meta's servers.

The feature tracker has also revealed that users can enable automatic message translation on all WhatsApp chats, or choose to translate individual messages by tapping a Translate option. The feature is disabled by default, and users can disable it and manage language packs from the app's settings.

This is not the first on-device language feature to roll out to WhatsApp in recent months. The messaging app previously rolled out support for voice note transcription, which adds transcribes incoming audio messages. This feature also requires a language pack to be downloaded to a user's device, and all transcriptions are performed on-device, according to the company.