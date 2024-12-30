A group of 12 students and two teachers from the main branch of Dyal Singh Public School in Karnal have been recognised by NASA's International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) for their efforts in the discovery of a main belt asteroid, designated TD40. The discovery was made using data provided by the Pan-STARRS telescope. The students, under the mentorship of Principal Sushma Devgun and Dr Kaveri Chauhan, identified and registered 11 near-Earth objects during their research.

Provisional Discovery Recognised by NASA

According to information provided by the school to several media outlets, the asteroid discovered by Diksha, a Class XI student, has been acknowledged as a main belt asteroid. Certificates were awarded by IASC to Diksha and her peers for their contributions. The discovery, made possible through two years of work using specialised online tools, marks a first for schools in Haryana, where an asteroid will be named after a student.

Ceremony Honours Students and Educators

A ceremony was organised to celebrate the achievement, with retired Principal Scientist (Retd) of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal, Dr S.K. Kamra, serving as the chief guest. The event was attended by various notable figures, including Dr Namaste Sen, Dr Chandrakanta, Dr Girish, Vivek Arora, and alumni such as Dr Robin Juneja, Dr Sahil Arora, and Dr Ritesh Nandwani. Advocate Rajinder Mohan Sharma was also present.

Principal Highlights Team's Dedication

Principal Sushma Devgun expressed pride in the accomplishment, noting that it reflects the students' dedication and their potential for future contributions to science. The involvement of students in a NASA project, she stated, has been a source of motivation for the school community, inspiring interest in astronomy and scientific exploration.

This milestone underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in education and research, showcasing how young minds can achieve recognition on an international stage.